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CEC Gyanesh Kumar faces impeachment notice from former officials; what are allegations?

ormer bureaucrats and social activists have submitted an impeachment notice seeking CEC Gyanesh Kumar's removal, alleging violations in ECI functioning, Form 6 changes and SIR.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 05, 2026, 10:51 PM IST

CEC Gyanesh Kumar faces impeachment notice from former officials; what are allegations?
Gyanesh Kumar faces impeachment notice from former officials; what are the allegations? (Source:X)
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A group of former bureaucrats and civil-society activists has initiated the process for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations concerning the Election Commission's functioning. A delegation on Monday went to submit a chargesheet and impeachment notice, demanding his removal under Article 324(5) of the Constitution.

Who signed the impeachment notice?

Article 324(5) of the Constitution provides protection to the Chief Election Commissioner and lays down that the CEC can be removed from office like a Supreme Court judge. The delegation has invoked this constitutional provision to demand Kumar's removal. However,  filing a chargesheet or notice does not itself remove the CEC, as a constitutional or parliamentary process must occur before removal can happen.

The impeachment notice has been signed by former Delhi lieutenant governor Najeeb Jung, former home secretary G K Pillai, former secretary to the Government of India Amitabha Pandey, Jayashree Mukherjee, IAS (retd), Ashok Sharma, IFS (retd), former Central Information Commissioner Yashovardhan Azad and former civil servant Ashish Joshi. Aishe Ghosh, N Sai Balaji, Dinesh Srirangarajan, Sandeep Yadav, Amrita Johri, Anjali Bhardwaj and Yogendra Yadav are also listed as signatories.

What did the delegation allege against the CEC?

The delegation has made six broad allegations against Kumar, including unauthorised changes to Form 6 of electoral rolls. The delegation said Kumar weakened the Election Commission's collective functioning, claiming that the important decisions were taken without adequate discussion with the other Election Commissioners, Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi. They cited the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that it proceeded without sufficient consultation, proper rule-making and recorded discussions.

On  Form 6, which is used by people to apply for inclusion of their names in electoral rolls, the delegation alleged that changes were made to the form without proper authorisation. They also said that the existing voters were asked to declare that they were applying for inclusion for the first time. The delegation also claimed that the use of ECINET effectively reduced the role of Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), who are legally responsible for adding, deleting and correcting names in electoral rolls.

The delegation accused ECI of mass disenfranchisement through SIR, claiming that 13.3 crore names had already been deleted from pre-SIR electoral rolls. They argued that the gap between India's adult population and registered voters could eventually become much larger. Even vulnerable groups such as women, migrants, poor people, minorities and elderly voters could be disproportionately affected, they added. 

The former officials accused Kumar of compromising the ECI's perceived neutrality, while citing some of Kumar's public statements and actions which created a perception that he is politically partisan. They allege a breach of statutory duty, while arguing that his actions demonstrate a wilful failure to perform official duties properly.

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