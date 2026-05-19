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Gwalior woman calls father to save her from in-laws, dies 20 minutes after, family alleges dowry harrasment

A 21-year-old woman died mysteriously at her in-laws’ house in Gwalior roughly a year after her marriage. Her family has accused her in-laws of dowry harassment and murder, while the latter claim that she died by suicide.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : May 19, 2026, 05:34 PM IST

Gwalior woman calls father to save her from in-laws, dies 20 minutes after, family alleges dowry harrasment
A Gwalior woman died allegedly over dowry harassment
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In another incident of death over dowry harassment, a 21-year-old woman died mysteriously at her in-laws’ house in Gwalior roughly a year after her marriage. Her family has accused her in-laws of dowry harassment and murder, while the latter claim that she died by suicide. 

The deceased, who has been identified as Palak Rajak, had reportedly made a desperate call to her father just before her death, pleading him to take her away from her matrimonial home, India Today reported. Her family said that Palak called her father on the evening of May 12, around 20 to 30 minutes before her death. 

“Papa, take me away from here. They keep demanding a car and a gold chain. They are harassing me continuously. These people will kill me,” she reportedly told her father over the phone while she was crying. 

Her brother Prince said that Palak sounded terrified during the call. “She was crying badly and asking us to come immediately and take her away,” he said. 

Family alleges dowry harassment 

Palak’s family said that they left their house to bring her back and before they reached her, they received a call from her husband, Amit, who told them that Palak had been admitted to hospital. Unfortunately, she was dead when they reached there. 

The family alleged that Palak’s neck had injury marks, along with her legs and other parts of her body, raising suspicion of murder. They further claimed that these marks may be a sign of her struggle before her death and demanded a forensic investigation, videography of the postmortem and a fair probe. 

Palak’s family alleged that she was repeatedly harassed by her husband, mother-in-law and brother-in-law over dowry demands. Her relatives also alleged that she was constantly harassed after marriage and even isolated inside the house and denied food. 

After her death, Palak’s angry relatives staged protest blocking roads.  

In-laws deny claims 

Palak’s father-in-law claimed that the family broke her room open when she did not answer their calls and after entering, they found her hanging from a ceiling fan. She was then rushed to hospital where doctors declared her dead. 

Police said that a detailed investigation was underway based on the postmortem report, forensic findings and statements of family members. 

According to her family, Palak used to regularly post social media reels and had around 10,000 followers online. 

This is the third incident of death over dowry harassment in a week. Before Palak’s case, Twisha Sharma from Noida who married in Bhopal and Deepika Nagar from Greater Noida were also found dead after which their family members alleged harassment and murder and demanded fair probe. 

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