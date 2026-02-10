Gwalior's Navgrah Temple Stampede: 1 woman killed, 7 injured during Kalash Yatra

Naravane's Memoir Row: Ex- Army Chief clarifies after Rahul Gandhi questions publisher's claim
INDIA
Among the injured, four women were admitted to the hospital in Dabra, while two women and a minor were referred to Gwalior. All the injured women were aged between 45 and 55 years old. The minor is 4 years old and arrived with her mother.
In a tragic incident from Madhya Pradesh, a stampede occurred during the Navgrah Peetha Kalash Yatra in Dabra, Gwalior. At least one elderly women crushed to death, while seven other women, including a minor, were seriously injured after the crowd swelled, causing chaos, where people started to fall over each other.
The Navgrah Peetha Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav, which began with Kalash Yatra on February 10, 2026 and continues until February 20, 2026.
District Collector Ruchika Chauhan said, "A Kalash Yatra was scheduled in Dabra this morning, and a large number of women had gathered near the stadium to carry the Kalash. When the distribution of the Kalash began, some participants tried to collect them quickly, leading to pushing and jostling. Due to the excessive rush and pressure, severe pushing occurred. In the incident, a 70-year-old woman died of suffocation and seven sustained injuries. Four women are currently undergoing treatment in Dabra, and their condition is stable. Three women, including a girl, were referred to Gwalior andare receiving treatment."
Regarding the arrangements, the collector stated that adequate measures were in place at the temple and its surrounding areas. All arrangements had been in place since the morning, but pushing and jostling occurred upon receiving the Kalash, leading to this incident."Since the event is scheduled to continue for several days, the administration will now strictly regulate crowd movement based on the capacity of each location. The crowds will be halted at different points once the permissible capacity of a venue is reached, and detailed planning is being carried out for the same," the Collector said.
(with inputs from ANI)