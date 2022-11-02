Search icon
Gwalior: Man uploads landlady's morphed photos on Instagram; woman was unaware of one-sided love

Gwalior: The woman wasn't aware of who was posting these photos on Instagram.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 07:42 PM IST

Gwalior news: He has been booked under the IT act.

A man uploaded morphed and obscene photos of her landlady on Instagram in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district. He committed the alleged act due to his one-sided love for the woman. The woman, however, wasn't aware of the man's feelings for her. 

The woman wasn't aware of who was posting these photos on Instagram. She lodged a complaint with the city's crime branch. 

Crime branch CSP Rishikesh Meena investigated the case and found out that the Instagram id was being run by a man named Dinesh Sharma. The police arrested the man. 

Sharma told the police that he loved the woman but she wasn't aware of it. He himself morphed the photos and sent them to the woman's family members and friends.  

The police suspect Sharma could have done similar crimes in the past as well. 

He has been booked under the IT act. 

