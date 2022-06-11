Gwalior men gang-rape 16-year-old girl, live-stream crime to friend

Gwalior rape: The police are searching for the accused (File)

The Madhya Pradesh police are searching for two men for allegedly gang-raping a 16-year-old girl in Gwalior and live-streaming the crime to a friend. The accused are absconding. The police didn't reveal the name of the accused.

The police said the victim had approached the police on Friday and said the two men took her to a hotel and gang-raped her on June 2. Both the accused are in their early twenties.

A senior police officer said the accused live-streamed the crime to a friend, shot photos and videos and shared them on social media. They had been charged for similar crimes in the past as well. They are on the run.

The police have registered a case of rape and POCSO act against the accused. Efforts are on to nab them, the police said.

With inputs from PTI