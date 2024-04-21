Gwalior Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past results and more

Lok Sabha elections in the Gwalior constituency will take place this year. The dates for the voting and results of the Gwalior Lok Sabha election were announced by the EC on 16th March. Gwalior Parliamentary constituency is part of the 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in Madhya Pradesh.

Dates

Elections for the Gwalior Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh will be conducted in May this year. The date of voting is 7 May ( Phase 3 ).

The results date for the Gwalior constituency is on 4th June.

Candidates

While some political parties released their candidate lists ahead of the announcement of polls, others declared candidates as the election progressed.

Congress has fielded Praveen Pathak, while BJP has pitched Bharat Singh Kushwaha.

Past Election Result

Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar is the present MP of Gwalior. Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar, from the BJP, won the Gwalior constituency in the Lok Sabha elections 2019, by 627250 votes while 480408 votes were won by Ashok Singh of the INC. Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar secured victory with a margin of 146842 votes.

In the Gwalior Lok Sabha election of 2014, Narendra Singh Tomar of the BJP won with 442796 votes.