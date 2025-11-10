Gwalior-Jaipur-Faridabad route gets new boost: THIS new bypass in Uttar Pradesh built with Rs 307 crore will cut short travel time between these cities, here's all you need to know

The foundation of this project was laid at the end of 2022, marking the formal start of construction. The work was carried out by Hillways Construction Company, which took responsibility for turning the plans into a reality. Read here to know more about this project.

The newly inaugurated bypass will cut the distance between Farah and the Khandoli area of Agra down to just 30 kilometres. Till now the journey required more than an hour of driving, but with the new route motorists are expected to complete the trip in as little as 20 minutes. The reduction in both kilometres and travel time is being hailed as a major breakthrough for the region’s connectivity.

When was the construction of this bypass started?

The foundation of this project was laid at the end of 2022, marking the formal start of construction. The work was carried out by Hillways Construction Company, which took responsibility for turning the plans into a reality. Over the course of the construction, the company coordinated a range of civil engineering tasks that together formed the backbone of the bypass. The northern bypass, connecting National Highway 19 and the Yamuna Expressway, has been completed in Mathura district at a cost of Rs 307 crore. This will ease traffic in the area and provide significant relief to residents from the traffic jams in Agra city.

Land acquisition and compensation

To make way for the new road, land was acquired from dozens of farmers across the Mathura, Mahavan and Sadabad tehsils. Each of the affected landowners received compensation for the parcels that were taken, ensuring that the project moved forward with the support of the local agricultural community. The acquisition process was conducted in accordance with the relevant regulations, and the payments were disbursed in a timely manner.

A key feature of the bypass is the inclusion of four underpasses that provide seamless passage for local traffic and pedestrians. In addition, a robust bridge spanning the Yamuna River has been constructed as part of the main alignment. These underpasses will greatly simplify daily commuting for residents, eliminating the need to cross the main highway and thereby reducing the risk of accidents and congestion.

Service Road and erosion control measures

Alongside the main carriageway, a service road is being built beneath the bypass, accompanied by a boundary wall that runs along its edges. This combination is designed to prevent soil erosion during the monsoon season, protecting the integrity of the road and the surrounding farmland. The construction of the service road and the wall is now in its final phase, bringing the entire project close to completion.

Even before the formal inauguration, nearby villagers have begun using the bypass with their vehicles. The early adoption has already provided relief from the chronic traffic jams that previously plagued Mathura city, and the reduced travel time has been welcomed by commuters. The convenience offered by the new route is evident in the smoother flow of traffic that now characterises the area.

Impact on regional traffic flow

Once fully operational, the bypass is expected to alleviate a significant portion of the traffic pressure on both Mathura and Agra. Vehicles arriving from Gwalior, Jaipur and Faridabad will no longer be forced to enter the city centres, which should eliminate the stoppages that have traditionally occurred at the border checkpoints. This shift is anticipated to improve overall road safety and reduce travel delays for long‑distance traffic.

Benefits for surrounding villages

Villages situated near the bypass, such as Kjauli Ghat, Lalgadi and Bhada, will benefit from dedicated service roads and underpasses. These facilities will give pedestrians and two‑wheeler riders a safe and rapid means of crossing the highway, enhancing connectivity for rural communities and supporting local economic activity by making it easier for residents to reach markets and services.

Although the construction work is nearly finished, the bypass will not be opened for another fifteen to twenty days due to the need to shift high‑tension lines that run overhead. After this final adjustment, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Yamuna Expressway Authority will determine the official inauguration date. The delay ensures that all safety and technical requirements are fully met before the road is opened to the public.