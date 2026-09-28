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Guwahati Student Death Mystery: Mother of accused demands stringent punishment if son found guilty

Gauhati University student, 22, died mysteriously at a homestay near Guwahati. Boyfriend Mohammad Asif Ali arrested; he claimed suicide, police suspect murder.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 28, 2026, 03:24 PM IST

Guwahati Student Death Mystery: Mother of accused demands stringent punishment if son found guilty
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A 22-year-old Gauhati University student died mysteriously at a homestay near Guwahati on Friday night. She was declared dead at GMCH. Police have arrested her boyfriend, Mohammad Asif Ali, after he claimed she died by suicide, but police suspect murder.

What happened at the homestay

The woman lived with Asif in a guesthouse in Galar district. She was first taken to a nearby medical facility and then transferred to GMCH. West Guwahati DCP Bolin Deori said no blood stains were found on the body or on the ground and the investigation was at a preliminary stage. The woman's father claimed that his daughter was gang-raped, tortured and then murdered. He said marks left on her body showed torture.

What Asif's family said

Asif's family members work as daily wage labourers. He works for Rapide as a painter and part-time pilot. According to his parents, the man felt unwell and left home on Friday afternoon, saying he would go to bed and return in the evening. His mother said she knew he had been in a relationship with a Hindu woman for five years but objected to the relationship, citing religious differences. "The girl visited our house once during Eid. I told her she is Hindu and we are Muslim, so the relationship would not be accepted," she said. After that, she added, "If my son is guilty, he should be punished."

Also read: Supreme Court compares Delhi-NCR rape cases to Nirbhaya Case of 2012, takes suo motu cognisance

The 2 AM call

Relatives said the woman called her mother crying around 2 a.m., complaining that she had been punched and kicked in the chest and that she was having trouble breathing. Check out the latest information on Porto. "They will kill me, Mom," she said before the call disconnected. Police said her phone was probably snatched after that.

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