FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
From Hisar to Asian Games: Ankush Panghal of Subhash Chandra Foundation creates history by clinching boxing gold medal

Ankush Panghal of Subhash Chandra Foundation creates history by clinching boxing

Viral video: Mika Singh takes sly dig at Jasmine Sandlas, King? Informs fans before performance: 'Main lip-sync nahi...'

Viral video: Mika Singh takes sly dig at Jasmine Sandlas, King?

H-1B Visa Row: JD Vance Calls For End To H-1B Visa Programme, Says It Is 'Completely Broken'

H-1B Visa Row: JD Vance Calls For End To H-1B Visa Programme, Says It Is 'Completely Broken'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend

OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan

From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Guwahati Nightclub Horror: Woman stripped, assaulted inside cafe in Khanapara; bouncers allegedly involved

A woman was reportedly stripped and assaulted inside a nightclub in the Khanapara area of Guwahati late Thursday night. Witnesses claimed that the bouncers were involved in this disturbing incident at the 'Locals' café and lounge.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 02, 2026, 08:31 PM IST

Guwahati Nightclub Horror: Woman stripped, assaulted inside cafe in Khanapara; bouncers allegedly involved
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A woman was reportedly stripped and assaulted inside a nightclub in the Khanapara area of Guwahati late Thursday night. Witnesses claimed that bouncers were involved in this disturbing incident at the 'Locals' café and lounge. 

In viral videos circulating on social media, the woman is seen lying on the floor without clothes and being kicked by two other women, while several men stand around them.

According to sources, the woman was pushed to the floor, stripped, and then attacked. Both male and female bouncers of the club were allegedly involved in the assault. She was later dragged down from the fourth floor to the parking area.

The reason behind the confrontation is not yet clear.

When mediapersons reached the spot, the nightclub was found closed with lights switched off. No one from the management has come forward to give a statement so far.

Police have registered a case in connection with the incident. It is not yet clear if any staff or bouncers have been detained for questioning.

 
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
From Hisar to Asian Games: Ankush Panghal of Subhash Chandra Foundation creates history by clinching boxing gold medal
Ankush Panghal of Subhash Chandra Foundation creates history by clinching boxing
Viral video: Mika Singh takes sly dig at Jasmine Sandlas, King? Informs fans before performance: 'Main lip-sync nahi...'
Viral video: Mika Singh takes sly dig at Jasmine Sandlas, King?
Guwahati Nightclub Horror: Woman stripped, assaulted inside cafe in Khanapara; bouncers allegedly involved
Guwahati Nightclub Horror: Woman stripped, assaulted inside cafe in Khanapara
Mumbai CJP protest: Naseeruddin Shah, Vishal Dadlani join agitation at Shivaji Park; police step up security
Mumbai CJP protest: Naseeruddin Shah, Vishal Dadlani join agitation
India vs Brazil Live Streaming: When and where to watch FIFA friendly live on TV and online?
India vs Brazil Live Streaming: When and where to watch FIFA friendly live on TV
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement