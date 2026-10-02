Guwahati Nightclub Horror: Woman stripped, assaulted inside cafe in Khanapara; bouncers allegedly involved

A woman was reportedly stripped and assaulted inside a nightclub in the Khanapara area of Guwahati late Thursday night. Witnesses claimed that the bouncers were involved in this disturbing incident at the 'Locals' café and lounge.

A woman was reportedly stripped and assaulted inside a nightclub in the Khanapara area of Guwahati late Thursday night. Witnesses claimed that bouncers were involved in this disturbing incident at the 'Locals' café and lounge.

In viral videos circulating on social media, the woman is seen lying on the floor without clothes and being kicked by two other women, while several men stand around them.

According to sources, the woman was pushed to the floor, stripped, and then attacked. Both male and female bouncers of the club were allegedly involved in the assault. She was later dragged down from the fourth floor to the parking area.

The reason behind the confrontation is not yet clear.

When mediapersons reached the spot, the nightclub was found closed with lights switched off. No one from the management has come forward to give a statement so far.

Police have registered a case in connection with the incident. It is not yet clear if any staff or bouncers have been detained for questioning.