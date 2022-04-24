Guwahati Municipal Corporation election result: BJP wins in 43 wards, its ally bags 5 seats

File photo

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won in 43 wards of the 57 wards in Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) while its ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) won in five wards. The counting of votes is still underway.

"Out of 57 wards, BJP wins 43 wards while its ally AGP wins 5 wards. AAP and AJP has won 1 ward each so far," Kamrup (Metro) District administration said, news agency ANI reported.

READ | ‘Was forced to buy Rs 2 crore MF Hussain painting from Priyanka Gandhi’: Yes Bank’s Rana Kapoor

The counting of votes for the GMC election began at Moniram Dewan Trade Centre, Guwahati from 8 am. Polling in 57 wards out of 60 wards of Guwahati Municipal Corporation was held on April 22 as the BJP had won the other three unopposed.

The elections to the Guwahati Municipal Corporation recorded a 52.80 per cent turnout. Congress had contested the most wards at 54, followed by the ruling BJP at 50, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at 39, and the Assam Jatiya Parishad at 25.

BJP`s ally party Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) contested seven wards according to its seat-sharing arrangement with BJP.

(With agency inputs)

READ | Covid 4th wave: India reports 2,593 new coronavirus infection, active cases rise to 15,873