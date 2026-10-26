Guwahati Hotel Shooting: At least 5 dead, several injured in Assam, investigation underway

Police and ambulances rushed to the spot soon after. Police are gathering details and the identity of the attackers is not yet known.

Five people were killed and several others injured after shots were fired at Hotel Bilas Inn in Lachit Nagar, Guwahati, around 9 pm on Monday. The deaths were confirmed by the Guwahati Police Commissioner.

Among the injured are two women and an employee of the hotel.

What exactly happened?

The firing took place in a lane near Kalyan Jewellers, next to Hotel Bilas Inn. The deceased are yet to be identified and the motive behind the firing remains unknown.

Police have cordoned off the area and launched a probe.

Police and ambulances rushed to the spot soon after. Police are gathering details and the identity of the attackers is not yet known.

VERY disturbing visuals from Guwahati. Atleast 5 people killed and many injured after an unknown gunmen opened fire at a hotel lobby in Bora Service. Only recently Assam Govt had started to roll out gun license, the policy definitely needs to be revisited. Assam cannot be made another Bihar or UP! — Saurav Choudhury (@sauravv123) October 26, 2026

Investigation underway

Four bodies have been sent for postmortem, said Guwahati Police Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta.

"We have recovered at least four bodies and the matter is under investigation," Mahanta said, adding that more bodies could be recovered.