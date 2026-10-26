FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Bigg Boss 20: Kaashvi apologises for slamming Love Gill while confronting ScoutOP, admits 'it's not my place to tell her anything'

BB 20: Kaashvi apologises for slamming Love Gill while confronting ScoutOP

Jewelchic Opens Flagship Store in Ahmedabad

Jewelchic Opens Flagship Store in Ahmedabad

Vijay Deverakonda channels Arjun Reddy, says haters 'can go fu*k themselves', drops clarification on troubled marriage with Rashmika Mandanna

Vijay Deverakonda channels Arjun Reddy, says haters 'can go fu*k themselves'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Hollywood without borders: From Dev Patel, Freda Pinto to Riz Ahmed, Elnaaz Norouzi; international actors shining bright in West

From Dev, Freda to Riz, Elnaaz; international actors shining bright in West

Ranabaali releases in Hindi: From intense screen presence to chemistry with Rashmika, 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda

Ranabaali releases in Hindi: 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda

From Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 to Shobhinaw Satyaa's Hanuman Ansh: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year

From Ajay Devgn to Shobhinaw's Satyaa: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Guwahati Hotel Shooting: At least 5 dead, several injured in Assam, investigation underway

Police and ambulances rushed to the spot soon after. Police are gathering details and the identity of the attackers is not yet known.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 26, 2026, 11:25 PM IST

Guwahati Hotel Shooting: At least 5 dead, several injured in Assam, investigation underway
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Five people were killed and several others injured after shots were fired at Hotel Bilas Inn in Lachit Nagar, Guwahati, around 9 pm on Monday. The deaths were confirmed by the Guwahati Police Commissioner.

Among the injured are two women and an employee of the hotel.

What exactly happened?

The firing took place in a lane near Kalyan Jewellers, next to Hotel Bilas Inn. The deceased are yet to be identified and the motive behind the firing remains unknown.

Police have cordoned off the area and launched a probe.

Police and ambulances rushed to the spot soon after. Police are gathering details and the identity of the attackers is not yet known.

Investigation underway

Four bodies have been sent for postmortem, said Guwahati Police Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta.

"We have recovered at least four bodies and the matter is under investigation," Mahanta said, adding that more bodies could be recovered.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Guwahati Hotel Shooting: At least 5 dead, several injured in Assam, investigation underway
Guwahati Hotel Shooting: At least 5 dead, several injured, probe underwayw
'All SIR orders unanimous, Form 6 unchanged': ECI tells SC in plea against CEC Gyanesh Kumar
'All SIR orders unanimous, Form 6 unchanged': ECI tells SC in plea against CEC
'Modi won't go': BJP's sharp reply to Kharge's 'baap' remark, calls out anti-Indian forces
'Modi won't go': BJP's sharp reply to Kharge's 'baap' remark
Bigg Boss 20: Kaashvi apologises for slamming Love Gill while confronting ScoutOP, admits 'it's not my place to tell her anything'
BB 20: Kaashvi apologises for slamming Love Gill while confronting ScoutOP
Cyclone Arnab set to hit Andhra, 4 states put on alert; landslide warning issued, schools to remain closed
Cyclone Arnab set to hit Andhra, 4 states put on alert; landslide warning issued
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Hollywood without borders: From Dev Patel, Freda Pinto to Riz Ahmed, Elnaaz Norouzi; international actors shining bright in West
From Dev, Freda to Riz, Elnaaz; international actors shining bright in West
Ranabaali releases in Hindi: From intense screen presence to chemistry with Rashmika, 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda
Ranabaali releases in Hindi: 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda
From Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 to Shobhinaw Satyaa's Hanuman Ansh: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year
From Ajay Devgn to Shobhinaw's Satyaa: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year
OTT Releases This Week: The Paradise, Gajab Raat, Sumo Didi; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: The Paradise, Gajab Raat, Sumo Didi, Dorothy
From Udta Teer to Tum Mere Ho, Doosra: Movies releasing in cinema this week
From Udta Teer to Tum Mere Ho, Doosra: Movies releasing in cinema this week
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement