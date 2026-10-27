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Guwahati Hotel Shooting: Assam police forms six-member SIT to probe firing that killed five

The SIT will be headed by Ankur Jain, Joint Commissioner of Police, Guwahati. Its members include Shambhavi Mishra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), Guwahati; Dr Debajit Nath, APS, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Guwahati; and Viku Achumi, Additional DCP (Central), Guwahati.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 27, 2026, 07:01 PM IST

Guwahati Hotel Shooting: Assam police forms six-member SIT to probe firing that killed five
An ambulance leaves the spot where five people were killed in a firing incident near a hotel in the Ulubari area, in Guwahati on Tuesday (Photo/ANI)
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A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe into the shooting incident in Guwahati in which five people were killed and one injured in a firing incident at a hotel in the Lachit Nagar area of Guwahati on Monday night. The SIT was formed on Tuesday, a day after the firing at Hotel Bilas Inn, as investigators try to piece together the sequence of events and look into what led to the shooting.

Six-member SIT formed 

The SIT will be headed by Ankur Jain, Joint Commissioner of Police, Guwahati. Its members include Shambhavi Mishra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), Guwahati; Dr Debajit Nath, APS, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Guwahati; and Viku Achumi, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), Guwahati.

Inspector Kuleshjyoti Bhuyan, Officer-in-Charge of Paltan Bazar Police Station, and Sub-Inspector Abinash Das of Paltan Bazar Police Station are also part of the team.

What exactly happened?

Paltan Bazar Police Station received information about multiple gunshots at around 9 pm on October 26. Police teams immediately reached the hotel, where four people were found dead inside the reception area, while two others were found injured on the approach road.

The injured were shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where one of them subsequently succumbed to his injuries. One person remains under treatment at the hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Bhudev Bharali (65), a resident of Barpeta; Helena Bharali (58), Debarshi Kashyap (39) and Rinika Kashyap (30), all residents of Nabin Nagar in Guwahati; and Narayan Das (48), a resident of Barpeta.

The injured person has been identified as Satyendra Pathak (43), a resident of Barpeta, who is undergoing treatment at GMCH.

Accused taken into the custody 

Police identified the accused as Ghanakanta Gogoi (34), originally from Dibrugarh and currently residing in the Sawkuchi area of Guwahati. He was traced to the Basistha Police Station area and taken into police custody. The pistol allegedly used in the offence has also been seized.

According to preliminary findings of the investigation, the incident stemmed from a dispute concerning the lease and management of Hotel Bilas Inn.

Police said the hotel owners had entered into a five-year lease agreement with the accused on September 10, 2025, at a monthly rent of approximately Rs 1.8 lakh. Following renovation of the property by the accused, disagreements reportedly arose over the use of the premises and the provision of certain facilities.

A meeting had been scheduled at the hotel on October 26 to resolve the issues. However, according to the preliminary investigation, an argument escalated into a physical altercation before the meeting could formally begin, following which the accused allegedly opened fire on six people.

The police secured the scene of the incident and deployed teams from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for scientific examination and evidence collection.

(With ANI inputs)

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