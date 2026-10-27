Five people were shot dead and one injured at a Guwahati hotel on GS Road over an alleged lease dispute. Police arrested accused Ghanakanta Gogoi and seized a pistol.

Guwahati Hotel Shooting: Accused arrested after 5 killed over alleged lease dispute; what we know so far

Guwahati Police arrested Ghanakanta Gogoi after five people were shot dead and one was injured at Hotel Bilas Inn in Assam's Lachit Nagar area on Monday night. Guwahati Police Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta confirmed that the accused, identified as Ghanakanta Gogoi, had been arrested and the pistol allegedly used in the crime was recovered. Five people were shot dead, and one person was injured after a gunman allegedly opened fire at a hotel in Guwahati, Assam, on Monday (October 26) night.

The incident took place at Hotel Bilas Inn in the Lachit Nagar area, near the busy GS Road, around 9 pm. Police suspect that a dispute over the hotel's lease agreement led to the killings. According to police, four of the five deceased belonged to the family that owned the hotel, while the accused had taken the property on lease approximately a year ago.

What happened at Guwahati's Hotel Bilas Inn?

The shooting occurred around 9 pm on Monday at Hotel Bilas Inn, located in Lachit Nagar near Kalyan Jewellers on GS Road. According to police, six people were shot during the incident, of whom five succumbed to their injuries. The firing triggered panic in the area, prompting police teams and ambulances to rush to the spot.

Police cordoned off the premises and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

What did Guwahati Police say about the shooting?

Guwahati Police Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta said the preliminary investigation suggested that the killings were linked to a dispute over the hotel's lease agreement.

"The incident took place around 9pm. Six persons were shot, one survived. The preliminary probe suggests the killings are a fallout of a dispute related to the lease agreement of the hotel," Mahanta said.

The commissioner further revealed that four of the five deceased were members of the hotel owner's family.

"Gogoi had taken the hotel on lease around a year ago," he added.

Police have arrested Gogoi and recovered the firearm allegedly used in the shooting.

Who were the victims?

Among those killed was Narayan Das, 48, who was taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) following the shooting.

According to a doctor at GMCH, Das had sustained a gunshot wound to his face and was declared dead on arrival.

Another victim, identified as Satyendra Pathak, 42, sustained a bullet injury to his right shoulder. His condition is reported to be stable.

Earlier reports indicated that two women and a hotel employee were among those affected by the shooting. However, the identities of all five deceased have not yet been confirmed in the available information.

What is the suspected motive behind the killings?

Police believe that a disagreement over the lease agreement of Hotel Bilas Inn may have triggered the shooting. According to Commissioner Mahanta, Gogoi had been operating the hotel under a lease arrangement for approximately one year.

Investigators are examining the nature of the dispute and the circumstances that led to the violence. The exact sequence of events and whether there were any previous disagreements between the accused and the hotel owners remain under investigation.