'Kerala replacing Punjab as drug capital': Guv Arif Mohammed Khan slams state govt for liquor policy | Photo: Zee Media Bureau

Criticising the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government for its liquor policy, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday said the state is on the process of replacing Punjab as the "capital of drugs". Governor Khan said that while everyone was carrying out campaigns against the consumption of alcohol, the state government of Kerala was encouraging it.

"Here, we have decided that lottery and alcohol are enough for our development. What a shameful situation for a state which has 100 per cent literacy. As head of the state, I feel ashamed. What is the lottery? You are robbing them. You are making your people addicted to alcohol. Do you know today what is the position? Kerala is replacing Punjab as the capital of drugs. Everybody carries campaigns against liquor consumption and here liquor consumption is encouraged. What a shame?" Khan said at a book launch event.

Khan was speaking at a book launch event where he released a book- CH Muhammed Koya: Ariyatha Kathakal, written by Advocate VK Beeran about Kerala's former Chief Minister CH Muhammed Koya. Governor Khan also pointed out the issue of the appointment of vice-chancellors to various universities in Kerala and said the Supreme Court itself had earlier made it clear that the appointment of the vice chancellors was the responsibility of the Governor.

"Supreme Court has made it clear appointment of Vice Chancellor is the only responsibility of the Chancellor. The state government has no role in it," he said. Giving reference to the recent human sacrifice case in the state, Khan said, "Human sacrifices are happening in Kerala. How can you put these criminals with the ordinary people of Kerala?" Governor Khan also attacked the Kerala ministers who questioned his authority.

"A Kerala minister is asking whether a governor from Uttar Pradesh can understand the education system of Kerala. Please don't cross the line. Yesterday the SC made it clear. If you will say, these judge is from Maharashtra, then you will land yourself in trouble," Khan said and termed it as ignorant.

Kerala Governor, who is at loggerheads with the state government over various issues questioned the government over unemployment in the state. "They have a minister who has the language of Pakistan. If they continue with them, it`s up to them," he said.

