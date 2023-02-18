Search icon
Gurugram woman duped of Rs 10 lakh in Telegram app fraud; know about the scam, how to stay safe

According to her complaint, the Khandsa Road area resident had on February 1 received a message on WhatsApp which offered her good returns on investment in digital marketing.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 03:36 PM IST

A woman from Gurugram was allegedly defrauded online of more than Rs 10 lakh by con artists who persuaded her to view and like YouTube videos on the Telegram app and offered her high returns on her investments. Shanu Priya Varshney, the victim, claimed she was invited to a Telegram group and requested to like various YouTube videos in exchange for a return on investment.

The Khandsa Road local said that she had recieved a WhatsApp message on February 1 offering her significant returns on investment in online marketing. She was prompted to watch and like a few YouTube videos after being requested to join a Telegram group. When she did it at first, she received a commission in the form of money in her account.

According to her complaint, "Then on February 2, in the name of VIP membership, I was asked to pay Rs 8,000. My account was registered on another website and I started investing. On February 4, I transferred more money in the name of a Super VIP membership".

She consequently spent Rs 10,75,000 on the site, and when she requested a refund or profit, the con artists demanded an additional Rs 4 lakh from her. Following her complaint, a FIR was filed at the Cybercrime Wst Police Station on Thursday under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC against the unidentified accused.

"Action was initiated immediately as soon as the complaint was received. An attempt has been made to freeze the amount by informing the bank about the fraud," stated Head Constable Naveen Kumar, the Investigating Officer.

Things you should keep in mind to avoid online fraud

- The first thing to do is to exercise common sense and resist tempting offers. Never forget that making money is not simple or fast.

- Never give out personal information to strangers, not even your location.

- Maintain the privacy of your social media accounts. Accepting friend requests from strangers should always be done with caution.

- Refuse to accept friend requests from people you don't know.

- Avoid engaging in internet transactions for money. It's possible that you'll lose more money than was anticipated.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

