Gurugram: Woman takes her life after husband's repeated taunts for having daughters

The deceased was identified as Krishna, a native of Panhera Khurd village in Haryana's Faridabad.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 08:48 PM IST

Gurugram: Woman takes her life after husband's repeated taunts for having daughters
Photo: Zee Media Bureau (Image for representation)

Fed up with her husband's taunt for having daughters, a 28-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in Kherla village, police said on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Krishna, a native of Panhera Khurd village in Haryana's Faridabad.

According to the police, Krishna married to one Baljeet, a resident of the same village, in 2015, was found dead on Wednesday. They both had three daughters. Bheem, the brother of the deceased, has accused his brother-in-law of abetment to suicide.

"Baljeet used to taunt my sister for giving birth to three girls and tell her that she would never be able to give birth to a boy," he said in his complaint adding that he also used to beat her up over the same. An FIR was registered against Baljeet under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sohna Sadar Police Station on Wednesday.

"No suicide note has been found, but an FIR has been registered on the statement of the brother of the deceased. The case is being investigated," said Sub-Inspector (SI) Kundan Lal, the investigating officer.

