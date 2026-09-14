FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Ramayana first song Jai Jai Ram: Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, AR Rahman celebrate Lord Ram in Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi song

Ramayana first song Jai Jai Ram: Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, AR Rahman

Why Samay Raina took away Deepak Kalal's mic after India's Got Latent contestant shared breast cancer diagnosis? Watch

Why Samay Raina took away Deepak Kalal's mic

Mohsin Naqvi denied again: India refuse trophy after Women’s Asia Cup win

Mohsin Naqvi denied again: India refuse trophy after Women’s Asia Cup win

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants

From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami

From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Gurugram: Woman biker injured after being chased by 'drunk' men in car on Golf Course road, watch viral video

Gurugram woman biker Sia was critically injured after a drunk-driven white sedan allegedly chased and rammed her bike on Golf Course Road; incident caught on action camera, police probing viral video.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 14, 2026, 11:24 AM IST

Gurugram: Woman biker injured after being chased by 'drunk' men in car on Golf Course road, watch viral video
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A woman biker was seriously injured after a car allegedly chased and rammed her motorcycle on Golf Course Road in Gurugram. The incident was caught on her bike's action camera and has gone viral.

Car chased woman on Golf Course Road

The incident occurred on Sunday morning involving a victim named Sia, who was out riding with fellow bikers. A white sedan began to follow her aggressively. Sia reported that she asked the driver to maintain a safe distance, but he instead demanded she pull over. She alleged that the car's occupants appeared to be drunk, though the exact number of people inside is unclear. To protect Sia, a fellow rider attempted to position his bike behind hers.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

\

Car rammed bike and fled

In spite of this, the vehicle cut sharply, collided with her motorcycle from the side, and then drove off. As her bike skidded along the road and produced sparks, Sia was thrown onto the asphalt by the impact. Another film shot by the helmet camera of her fellow rider shows him pursuing the automobile and briefly engaging the driver at a traffic stop before the sedan drove away again.

Also read: Why Samay Raina took away Deepak Kalal's mic after India's Got Latent contestant shares breast cancer diagnosis? Watch

Police launch probe, victim critical

Sia was admitted to a local hospital following the collision. According to reports, she suffered serious injuries and is in critical condition. Meanwhile, based on the viral footage, the Gurugram Traffic Police have initiated an investigation to identify the automobile and its driver.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Haiwaan box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan film declines further; fails to earn even Rs 2 crore
Haiwaan box office collection day 3: Akshay, Saif film declines further
Ramayana first song Jai Jai Ram: Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, AR Rahman celebrate Lord Ram in Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi song
Ramayana first song Jai Jai Ram: Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, AR Rahman
Hindutva At BRICS Summit? No non-veg dish at dinner! Did Xi Jinping skip it to send strong message?
Hindutva At BRICS Summit? No non-veg dish at dinner! Why did Xi Jinping skip it?
Who is Amit Kumar Gupta? Kargil war veteran attacked with iron rod at Gurugram mall, details here
Who is Amit Kumar Gupta? Kargil war veteran attacked with iron rod at Gurugram
Gurugram: Woman biker injured after being chased by 'drunk' men in car on Golf Course road, watch viral video
Gurugram: Woman biker injured after being chased by 'drunk' men in car
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami
From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus from South that became household names
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Bigg Boss 20; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Unmadham, Bigg Boss 20
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement