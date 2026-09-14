Gurugram: Woman biker injured after being chased by 'drunk' men in car on Golf Course road, watch viral video

Gurugram woman biker Sia was critically injured after a drunk-driven white sedan allegedly chased and rammed her bike on Golf Course Road; incident caught on action camera, police probing viral video.

A woman biker was seriously injured after a car allegedly chased and rammed her motorcycle on Golf Course Road in Gurugram. The incident was caught on her bike's action camera and has gone viral.

Car chased woman on Golf Course Road

The incident occurred on Sunday morning involving a victim named Sia, who was out riding with fellow bikers. A white sedan began to follow her aggressively. Sia reported that she asked the driver to maintain a safe distance, but he instead demanded she pull over. She alleged that the car's occupants appeared to be drunk, though the exact number of people inside is unclear. To protect Sia, a fellow rider attempted to position his bike behind hers.

Car rammed bike and fled

In spite of this, the vehicle cut sharply, collided with her motorcycle from the side, and then drove off. As her bike skidded along the road and produced sparks, Sia was thrown onto the asphalt by the impact. Another film shot by the helmet camera of her fellow rider shows him pursuing the automobile and briefly engaging the driver at a traffic stop before the sedan drove away again.

Also read: Why Samay Raina took away Deepak Kalal's mic after India's Got Latent contestant shares breast cancer diagnosis? Watch

Police launch probe, victim critical

Sia was admitted to a local hospital following the collision. According to reports, she suffered serious injuries and is in critical condition. Meanwhile, based on the viral footage, the Gurugram Traffic Police have initiated an investigation to identify the automobile and its driver.