Gurugram Rains: WFH for offices, online classes for schools as IMD issues orange alert; check details here

Due to heavy rains in Delhi-NCR, including Gurugram, the region has witnessed immense waterlogging, submerging most parts of the city. All institutions, corporate and private have been asked to do work from home on September 2, 2025, Tuesday.

Monday, September 1, 2025, saw heavy rainfall flooding many parts of Delhi-NCR, especially Gurugram, which submerges in rainfall every year, is yet again witnessing massive deluge due to which all corporate and private institutions have been asked to direct their employees for work from home tomorrow, Tuesday and schools have also been advised to announce online classes in Gurugram on September 2.

What is Gurugram’s weather this week?

This has come after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange Alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall on September 2, 2025. The IMD also said that on Monday, between 3 pm to 7 pm, Gurugram recorded heavy rainfall of over 100 mm. IMD has issued advisory for the residents.

WFH ordered in Gurugram

In view of the rain alert in Gurugram and IMD advisory on the city’s weather, the Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram has ordered all corporate offices, and private institutions guide employees to work from home. The DC also advised all schools in the district to conduct online classes on Tuesday.

Waterlogging, life stuck after heavy rains in Delhi-NCR

After heavy rains on Monday, many parts of Delhi-NCR witnessed massive traffic jams, heavily waterlogged roads, breakdown of vehicles, leading to normal life being obstructed. In many parts it rained throughout the day leading to NH8 Jaipur Expressway, Badshahpur, Manesar and Sohna being the worst hit. Along with heavy rains, strong winds turned the weather breezy making it pleasant allowing residents to enjoy the day. Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Delhi saw thunderous weather leading to a sharp drop in the temperature.

ALSO READ: Weather Update: Delhi-NCR receives fresh spell of rain, humidity levels drop, IMD predicts...

Talking about Delhi’s weather, continuous rain led to severe traffic jams.