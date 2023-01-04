Search icon
Gurugram: Unauthorised colonies must apply for regularisation before January 18; here's all you need to know

Deputy commissioner also warned that colonies that do not request regularisation by January 18 will be demolished.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 05:47 PM IST

According to the Haryana Management of Civic Amenities and Infrastructure Deficient Areas Outside Municipal Areas (Special Provisions) Act 2021, illegal colonies located outside municipal areas in the city may now apply for regularisation by January 18, 2023. The builder or the residents' association may submit the application.

The District Level Scrutiny Committee (DLSC), which was established for this purpose, has so far issued 38 requests for regularisation. However, the deputy commissioner also warned that colonies that do not request regularisation by January 18 will be demolished.

DLSC Chairman Yadav stated, "Of the 38 applications received, 19 were presented before the DLSC and sent to the government for necessary actions, while the others are required to provide more documents to fulfil the requirements or conditions," TOI reported.

The government has separated the unauthorised settlements into four categories for regularisation: category A is for colonies with built-up areas of up to 25%, category B is for colonies with built-up areas of between 25% and 50%, category C is for colonies with built-up areas of between 50% and 75%, and category D is for colonies with built-up areas of over 75%.

According to the recently appointed DTP (E), Manish Yadav, all plots that have not been completely built in category A colonies will be liable to community building, road widening, space for parks, and space for waterworks. Roads, parks, and other public spaces will be kept in at least 35% of the area, and no road will be less than 9 metres wide.

The DTP recommended limiting the commercial component to 4% and providing 500 square metres for community building in colonies with 20 acres or more of land.

