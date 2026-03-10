Gurugram Tragedy: At least seven workers dead, 5 injured after wall of under-construction building collapses in Sidhrawali area

IIT JEE Advanced 2026 date OUT: IIT Roorkee announces exam date, timings for Paper 1, Paper 2; Check here
INDIA
At least seven labourers were killed, 5 injured after a wall of an under-construction building in a residential society collapsed in Gurugram's Sidhrawali area. A wall at an under-construction project in Gurugram collapsed on Monday night, while work on a sewage treatment plant (STP) was underway at Global Signature Society. Several were buried under the debris, and other workers rushed to rescue them.
Police teams also arrived on the scene upon receiving information. Those buried under the mud and debris were subsequently pulled out using JCB and other equipments. The cause of collapse is not known yet.
The deceased and injured were rushed to Bhiwadi District Hospital in Rajasthan. Rescue operation is ongoing as several are feared to be trapped under the mud and debris.
Following the incident, the builder has deployed bouncers at the society's main gate, preventing anyone from entering. The society's main gate has been closed. No one is being allowed inside.