Gurugram: Traffic restrictions on Delhi-Jaipur Highway for 6 hours on February 9, check details here

Gurugram: Vehicles travelling from Jaipur will go via Panchgaon, Manesar via the Kundali-Manesar-Palwal Expressway.

Reported By:DNA Webb Team| Edited By: DNA Webb Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 12:00 AM IST

Gurugram traffic update: People travelling through Delhi-Jaipur Highway (National Highway 48) may face inconvenience due to traffic restrictions on it. Due to President Droupadi Murmu's visit to the Om Shanti Retreat Centre in Bhora Kalan, traffic on NH 48 will be restricted for six hours on Thursday (February 9).

In an advisory, police said traffic would be interrupted from 9 am to 12 pm and again from 2-5 pm. According to the diversion plan, vehicles travelling from Delhi to Jaipur using National Highway 48 will turn left from Shankar Chowk and then go through Golf Course Road or Rajeev Chowk via Sohna Road or Gurugram-Pataudi Road.

Vehicles travelling from Jaipur will go via Panchgaon, Manesar via the Kundali-Manesar-Palwal Expressway. "In order to run the traffic smoothly, the Gurugram Police appeals to the general public to follow the traffic advisory and use alternative routes so that they do not face any problem," the advisory said.

