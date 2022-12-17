Gurugram traffic updates: Police issue advisory for Ahir regiment protest on Sunday, check alternate routes here

Gurugram traffic updates: Police issue advisory for Ahir regiment protest on Sunday (file photo)

Gurugram traffic updates: The Gurugram Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the proposed protest near the Kherki Dhaula toll plaza on Sunday. The protest has been called to demand the formation of the Ahir regiment.

The police said a number of diversions have been put in place since the traffic flow may get affected due to the protest on December 18.

Check the advisory below:

Those coming from Jaipur may take diversion from Pachgaon and follow KMP for Delhi and other areas.

If you are commuting from Manesar to Gurugram or Delhi may follow U-turn from Givo cut near Kherki Dhaula toll and take SPR to Golf course extension route.

Those travelling from Gurugram or Delhi towards Jaipur may take a diversion route from Rajiv chowk to Sohna and then use the KMP route.

Those commuting from Gurugram to Jaipur may also take a diversion from Hero Honda chowk to Pataudi road.

