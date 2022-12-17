Gurugram traffic updates: Police issue advisory for Ahir regiment protest on Sunday, check alternate routes here

Gurugram traffic updates: The Gurugram Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the proposed protest near the Kherki Dhaula toll plaza on Sunday. The protest has been called to demand the formation of the Ahir regiment.
The police said a number of diversions have been put in place since the traffic flow may get affected due to the protest on December 18.
Traffic Advisory pic.twitter.com/0SxGNL8Ggw— Gurugram Traffic Police (@TrafficGGM) December 16, 2022
Check the advisory below:
