Gurugram to face 24-hour water supply shutdown on August 22- Check list of areas to be affected

Several areas of Gurugram will be without water for 24 hours on August 22 due to construction work on an arterial route.

The master water supply pipeline from the Basai water treatment plant will be shut for a day due to ongoing construction work on an arterial road between Umang Bhardwaj Chowk and Dwarka Expressway, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) said on Thursday.

According to a notice from an executive engineer from the infrastructure-II division, the work of relocating 1,200 mm pipeline is necessary for the building of an arterial road in Gurgaon between Umang Bhardwaj Road and NPR (Northern Peripheral Road).

“The work was earlier scheduled from July 13 to July 14, but it could not be taken up due to inclement weather conditions. It has been rescheduled on August 22 from 8 am to August 23 8 am (total 24 hours) due to which there will be full shutdown for 24 hours and water supply will be affected during this period in sectors 4,5, 9, 12, 14, 17, 18, 21, 22, 23, 23 A, Gurgaon village, Dayanand colony, Rajiv Nagar, Sheetla colony, Dharam colony, Palam Vihar, Ashok Vihar phase 1 and 2, Maruti Udhyog, HSIIDC, Chauma, Dundahera, Mullahera, Carterpuri and nearby areas,” the notice said.

To avoid water shortages, all residents are advised to use water wisely and efficiently.

