INDIA

Gurugram Thar accident: 5 killed as speeding SUV hits divider on NH-8; watch video

The speeding Thar carrying six passengers lost control and collided violently with the divider in Jharsa, while exiting the highway towards Rajiv Chowk. The impact caused the vehicle to overturn multiple times. The fatal accident took place around 4:30 am on September 27, 2025.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 27, 2025, 11:10 AM IST

Gurugram Thar accident: 5 killed as speeding SUV hits divider on NH-8; watch video
In a deadly crash that unfolded on National Highway Exit 9 near Rajiv Chowk in Gurugram on Saturday, five youths died, and one was left severely injured. The vehicle involved was a Mahindra Thar carrying six passengers- three girls and three boys- all travelling from Uttar Pradesh to Gurugram on some work-related trip. 

Gurugram Thar accident: What happened?

The speeding Thar carrying six passengers lost control and collided violently with the divider in Jharsa, while exiting the highway towards Rajiv Chowk. The impact caused the vehicle to overturn multiple times. The fatal accident took place around 4:30 am on September 27, 2025. 
A police team from Sector 40 police station reached the spot and rushed all six to the hospital, where doctors declared five of them dead, while one is being treated in the hospital.

While three women died on the spot, the remaining two men were rushed to a nearby hospital, where one of them died. The injured victim is said to be in a critical condition. "The deceased and injured are not identified yet, while the Thar has the registration number of Uttar Pradesh. We are investigating the matter", Gurugram police spokesperson said, according to reports.

Police investigating accident

While three women died on the spot, the remaining two men were rushed to a nearby hospital, where one of them died. The injured victim is said to be in a critical condition. "The deceased and injured are not identified yet, while the Thar has the registration number of Uttar Pradesh. We are investigating the matter", Gurugram police spokesperson said, according to reports. According to India TV reports, one of the deceased women has been identified as Pratibha, the daughter of a judge from Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli. She was a final-year law student studying at a college in Noida. More information is expected soon. Meanwhile, the authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident. Police officials have so far registered a case of rash and negligent driving and have initiated an investigation into the incident.

This is not the first time such accidents from overspeeding have come to light. Last month, a biker died after a speeding Thar hit him in Delhi's Moti Nagar area. The accused Thar driver, Amarinder Singh Sodhi, fled immediately, leaving his car behind.

