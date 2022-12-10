'Give Rs 26 lakhs or I will kill your family,' Gurugram teen posing as Lawrence Bishnoi gang member threatens HR

A 18-year-old boy was detained in Gurugram by the Crime Branch for allegedly demanding money by posing as Lawrence Bishnoi gang member. When questioned, the accused admitted that his mother has cancer and that he committed the crime to secure funding for her medical care. According to reports, the accused has a sizable debt and committed this crime to make up for it and arrange money for his mother's medical treatment.

According to reports, the 18-year-old called the HR head of a Japanese company and informed him that he is a part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and demanded Rs. 26 lakh, threatening to kill him and his family if he didn't cooperate. In regards to the incident, a written complaint was filed at the sector 17/18 police station in Gurugram.

HR of a Japanese company in Sector 3 of Manesar complained that he received a call at 6 pm on December 4, 2022. The person on the phone identified himself as Imran and said, "I have received a bounty of Rs 26 lakhs to kill you," before disconnecting the line, according to HR.

Crime Branch Sector-17 was given the case investigation based on the complaint. The team detained Pankaj, a18-year-old, from Kasan while conducting the investigation and made the case public. The accused claimed that he committed this crime to get immediate money because he has two unemployed brothers. According to reports, the accused planned to intimidate the HR director by drawing inspiration from web series.

Preetpal Singh, ACP Crime (Gurugram Police), claims that the accused stole a woman's phone and used it to call the company's HR director in a threatening manner. After demanding extortion money, the accused would frequently switch off the phone, making it difficult to apprehend him.

