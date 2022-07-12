Gurugram: Sohna elevated highway with six lanes opened for traffic

Sohna elevated highway

The six-lane Sohna elevated highway constructed on National Highway 248 between Rajiv Chowk and Badshahpur was opened on a trial basis for traffic on Monday.

The project for 22 km length Gurgaon Sohna National Highway has been developed to 6 Lane access controlled corridor with aggregate elevated section of about 7 km at a capital investment of about Rs 2000 crore. #PragatiKaHighway #GatiShakti pic.twitter.com/HH4vZzcJyS — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) July 11, 2022

With the portion between Badshahpur and Sohna already opened on April 1, the entire 25-km stretch is now accessible. The project will ease travel between Gurugram, Sohna and Alwar, and will also link the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

Giving information through tweets, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, said that the opening of this 25-km stretch will facilitate the commuters, and save fuel and time.

"The project has been developed to 6 Lane access controlled corridor with aggregate elevated section of about 7 km at a capital investment of about Rs 2000 crore," he tweeted.

"For facilitating movement of local traffic, 3 Lane service roads have been constructed on both sides. The highway is being opened for traffic today. This section would also provide connectivity to Delhi and Gurgaon through Delhi-Mumbai expressway," Gadkari said in another tweet.

The construction work for this entire project was scheduled to be completed within 30 months. But due to the interruptions in the construction work during the Covid-19 pandemic, its deadline was extended till June 30, 2022.