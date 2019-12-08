Gurugram: Security guards thrash street dog, CCTV footage shows attempt to bury it alive

A cruel act!

It is said that dogs & humans are best friends but this nerve-wracking incident of animal cruelty has proved that we don't deserve dogs.

In a cruel act, a group of security guards of an upscale apartment complex in Gurgaon's Sector-49 were caught trying to bury a stray dog after being brutally assaulted with batons by them.

The incident occurred on Friday evening when some local residents rescued the dog from the dug-up pit after it was found crying.

The dog, that sustained fractures on its legs and head, was taken to a nearby veterinary hospital in the city's DLF Phase 3 where it is currently battling for life.

On the basis of a complaint filed by animal lovers, we have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act in Sadar police station and efforts are on to contact the RWA of the society. Further action will be taken against the alleged security personals and their supervisor, said Preet Pal Singh, Chief PRO of Gurgaon police as reported by PTI.

A video of injured dog was shared by a Twitter user.

As I write this, RAM is fighting for his life.



He was beaten up badly for ENTERING Uniworld Garden 2 Gurugram the attackers then tried to BURRY him ALIVE.



Falling in and out of consciousness, crying in pain, RAM continues to bleed from everywhere possible. pic.twitter.com/fsnWLC46KA — Chetna Joshi (@ChetnaDJoshi) December 6, 2019

"The entire incident was captured on the CCTV cameras where the guards are clearly visible - charging batons at the animal. The dog sustained multiple fractures in its legs and head," the police spokesperson said.

Further investigation is on and we may cancel the license of the security firm to operate here in Gurgaon, Singh added.