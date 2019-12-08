Gurugram: Security guards thrash street dog, CCTV footage shows attempt to bury it alive

Headlines

Is your income tax refund delayed? Check reasons and solutions for ITR refund delays

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan celebrate their first Onam with twins, serve food to Uyir and Ulagam on banana leaves

Arjun Rampal reacts to Ranveer Singh leading Don 3, compares movie with James Bond: 'I think he will...'

Sangeeta Bijlani makes 'stunning' public appearance, netizens call her 'timeless beauty': Watch viral video

Wordle 800 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 28

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Why is Rakhi being celebrated on 2 days this year? Know time, muhurat

Is your income tax refund delayed? Check reasons and solutions for ITR refund delays

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan celebrate their first Onam with twins, serve food to Uyir and Ulagam on banana leaves

Famous left-handed people in the world

10 anti-aging foods you must include in your daily diet

Asia Cup 2023: Batters with maximum sixes in IND vs PAK matches

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Watch: Full Carcade Rehearsal Conducted In Delhi Ahead Of G20 Summit

Exclusive: Ravi Dubey Opens Up About His 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' Character And 28-Minute Monologue

Chandrayaan-3: 'All Planned Movements Verified' As Pragyan Successfully Traverses 8 Meters On Moon

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan celebrate their first Onam with twins, serve food to Uyir and Ulagam on banana leaves

Arjun Rampal reacts to Ranveer Singh leading Don 3, compares movie with James Bond: 'I think he will...'

Sangeeta Bijlani makes 'stunning' public appearance, netizens call her 'timeless beauty': Watch viral video

HomeIndia

India

Gurugram: Security guards thrash street dog, CCTV footage shows attempt to bury it alive

A cruel act!

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 08, 2019, 09:52 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

It is said that dogs & humans are best friends but this nerve-wracking incident of animal cruelty has proved that we don't deserve dogs. 

In a cruel act, a group of security guards of an upscale apartment complex in Gurgaon's Sector-49 were caught trying to bury a stray dog after being brutally assaulted with batons by them.

The incident occurred on Friday evening when some local residents rescued the dog from the dug-up pit after it was found crying.

The dog, that sustained fractures on its legs and head, was taken to a nearby veterinary hospital in the city's DLF Phase 3 where it is currently battling for life.

On the basis of a complaint filed by animal lovers, we have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act in Sadar police station and efforts are on to contact the RWA of the society. Further action will be taken against the alleged security personals and their supervisor, said Preet Pal Singh, Chief PRO of Gurgaon police as reported by PTI. 

A video of injured dog was shared by a Twitter user.

 

"The entire incident was captured on the CCTV cameras where the guards are clearly visible - charging batons at the animal. The dog sustained multiple fractures in its legs and head," the police spokesperson said. 

Further investigation is on and we may cancel the license of the security firm to operate here in Gurgaon, Singh added.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This luxury fashion duo is Isha Ambani's business partner, designed her Rs 90 crore wedding lehenga

Arjun Rampal reacts to Ranveer Singh leading Don 3, compares movie with James Bond: 'I think he will...'

What is kidulting, the mental health trend becoming popular among millennials?

Gujarat: 4 men drowns in river while swimming, probe underway

'Nobody is permanent friend or foe in politics': Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE