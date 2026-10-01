Gurugram: Section 163 imposed for Haryana Board exams; check dos and don’ts

Gurugram has put in place Section 163 restrictions from October 1 to 24 during the Haryana Board exams. What are the key dos and don’ts for students and others?

Gurugram has imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) restrictions around Haryana Board examination centres from October 1 to October 24. The restrictions cover secondary, senior secondary and D.Ed examinations, including academic and open-book examinations. The authorities have imposed preventive restrictions mainly to curb cheating, unauthorised movement and disruption during the examinations.

Section 163 imposed in Gurugram: What are the dos and don'ts?

Section 163 of BNSS allows authorities to issue preventive orders when they apprehend nuisance, danger or a situation that could disturb public order.

1. Authorities have directed Photocopy/Xerox shops, cyber cafes and similar establishments near exam centres to remain closed from 1.5 hours before the exam starts until the exam ends.

2. The order also prohibits weapons within 500 metres of examination centres.

3. Under the preventive restrictions, unauthorised people cannot enter examination centres without a valid ID card.

4. The curbs also restrict the gathering of people near exam centres with the intention of disrupting or obstructing examinations.

Those who violate the order can face action under Section 223 of the BNS, which deals with disobedience of an order issued by a public servant.

Why Section 163 was imposed in Gurugram

DC and District Magistrate Uttam Singh has issued orders imposing restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, around all examination centres in the district in a notification issued on September 30, 2026. These restrictions are in view of the examinations for Secondary (Academic/Open School), Senior Secondary (Academic/Open School), and D.Ed. (1st and 2nd year) conducted by the Haryana Board of School Education from October 1 to October 24. The examinations will be held daily from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

In the orders, the DC said that action will be taken against any person violating these orders under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and other applicable legal provisions.