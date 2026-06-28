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Gurugram rider dies after Thar hits, runs over his bike in Delhi, days before his birthday

A bike-borne man died in South Delhi after his vehicle was hit by a Thar. The 34-year-old was on his motorcycle while the Thar hit it and ran over it in Vasant Kunj, a few days before his birthday.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 28, 2026, 03:01 PM IST

Gurugram rider dies after Thar hits, runs over his bike in Delhi, days before his birthday
Gurugram rider dies after Thar hits, runs over his bike in Delhi
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A bike-borne man died in South Delhi after his vehicle was hit by a Thar. The 34-year-old was on his motorcycle while the Thar hit it and ran over it in Vasant Kunj, a few days before his birthday.  

How did the incident take place? 

The incident took place on June 25 when Sarthak Mattoo, a Gurugram resident, was on his way to work around 6:30 am. At the same time, a speeding Thar made a sudden turn and hit his bike, leaving Mattoo critically injured.  

A passerby informed the police and PCR personnel about the incident and also called one of Mattoo's colleagues from his unlocked phone to also inform them about the incident. After the PCR came, Mattoo was taken to the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, where doctors declared him dead. 

The police were unable to find the Thar driver as he had fled the spot. 

Who is the Thar driver? 

The police started the investigation and found that the vehicle was registered in the name of a Bengaluru-based private company. The vehicle had been rented out to 29-year-old Sagar Saha, who hails from Bihar, and an employee of the Bengaluru-based company. As the investigation progressed, the police team tracked Saha and arrested him. 

However, during the police interrogation, Saha told the investigators that he was not driving the vehicle but his friend, 30-year-old Apurv Singh, when the incident took place, and he was only sitting in the passenger seat. The police arrested Apurv Singh as well. 

The police have filed a case and seized the vehicle. 

Mattoo worked with an event management company. Talking to NDTV, his father, Surendra, said, "He was travelling from DLF Gurugram to Noida for official work at around 6.30 am. At the Rajokri flyover, a Thar took a sudden turn and hit him. The least the accused could have done was take him to the hospital, but he just ran over him and left him to die." 

"By God's grace, his phone was unlocked. The man checked the call logs and called one of Sarthak's office colleagues. They then informed us. By the time we got to know, he had died," he added. 

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