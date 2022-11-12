Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Gurugram: Rera court asks builder to return homebuyer's money with interest

In his complaint, the allottee said he was promised possession of the unit on March 19, 2017.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: PTI |Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 04:07 PM IST

Gurugram: Rera court asks builder to return homebuyer's money with interest
Court (Representational)

Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) Gurugram has directed developer Vatika Limited to refund a homebuyer's money along with interest after it failed to deliver the property on time.

In his complaint, the allottee said he was promised possession of the unit on March 19, 2017.

However, after waiting for more than five years, he moved a petition in the RERA court on May 13 seeking a refund along with compensation and legal expenses.

The total sale consideration of the unit was more than Rs 1.6 crore and the allottee had paid more than Rs 33.5 lakh, which the RERA court has ordered the promoter to refund with interest.

"The authority hereby directs the promoter to refund the amount received by him along with interest at the rate of 10.25 percent as prescribed under Rule 15 of Haryana real estate (regulation and development) Rule 2017 from the date of each payment till the actual date of refund of the amount within the timelines provided in Rule 16 of the Haryana Rules 2017," the court directed the promoter after the hearing on Thursday.

In another case, the RERA court ordered Emaar MGF Land Limited to refund the amount it took from a homebuyer over a delay in delivery of the unit.

The complainant, Sanjay Mathur, alleged that the promoter did not complete the construction of the property on time.

The complainant had booked a unit in the Digital Greens commercial project of Emaar at Sector 61 and paid more than Rs 34 lakh against a total sale consideration of around Rs 1.10 crore.

The complainant approached the authority in April 2022.

In both cases, the allottees have been held entitled to compensation and legal expenses as well.

Dr K K Khandelwal, chairman of RERA, Gurugram, said, "The Act has clearly provided interest and compensation as separate entitlement/rights which the allottee can claim."

"For claiming compensation under relevant sections of the Act, the complainants cum allottees may file a separate complaint before AO well prescribed in the Act," Khandelwal said.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Meet Randeep Hooda's rumoured girlfriend Lin Laishram
Lunar Eclipse 2022: Check out stunning visuals of Chandra Grahan from different Indian cities
PM Modi visits Kedarnath temple: All you need to know about his traditional 'Pahadi' clothes
Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash shares photos from 'soul sister' Sussanne Khan's birthday bash
XXX, Gandii Baat, Bekaaboo: Ekta Kapoor's bold web series that sparked controversies
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Rajasthan shocker: Robbers gang-rape woman at home as husband had only Rs 1,400
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.