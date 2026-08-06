Heavy rain caused waterlogging at several key locations, including Rajiv Chowk, IFFCO Chowk, Sohna Road, the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway and the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, leading to severe traffic congestion. What commuters should know.

Gurugram Rain Chaos: Traffic advisory, WFH appeal, worst-hit roads; what you need to know (Representative image)

Heavy downpour on Thursday battered parts of Haryana, with Gurugram facing major waterlogging, long traffic jams, and disrupted morning rush across the city. As the situation worsened, Gurugram's district administration advised corporate companies to allow employees to work from home to reduce traffic snarls. As the India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert, raising fears of further waterlogging and traffic jams, the advisory was issued for two days — Thursday and Friday (August 6-7) to ease traffic pressure and allow uninterrupted road and drainage repair work.

Authorities advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel, follow weather advisories and exercise caution until conditions improve.

Gurugram rain havoc: Work from Home advisory

The advisory came alongside a similar appeal from Gurugram Police, which had said reducing the number of non-essential vehicles on the roads would help traffic personnel manage congestion more effectively while ensuring emergency services could operate without disruption. People were also advised to avoid unnecessary travel and use alternate routes wherever possible.

In an advisory posted on X, Gurugram Police said, “Your cooperation is expected in the interest of citizens’ safety and public welfare," the force said, urging residents to drive with caution.

This is the second consecutive day of disruption for the city, with 97mm of rain having already caused waterlogging and power outages on Wednesday. According to the official 24-hour rainfall data, Sohna received the highest rainfall at 110 mm, followed by Gurugram (97 mm), Harsaru and Kadipur (74 mm each), Wazirabad (55 mm), Manesar (54 mm), Badshahpur (13 mm), Farrukh Nagar (7 mm) and Pataudi (6 mm).

However, the showers brought relief from humid weather despite triggering waterlogging, traffic snarls and long commuting delays across Gurugram.

Major roads waterlogged, traffic disrupted

Heavy rain caused waterlogging at several key locations, including Rajiv Chowk, IFFCO Chowk, Sohna Road, the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway and the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, leading to severe traffic congestion during the morning rush hour. School students, office-goers and other commuters reported long delays as vehicles moved slowly through flooded stretches.

Gurugram Police Commissioner Sibash Kabiraj said all SHOs were deployed at key locations to manage traffic and ease congestion caused by waterlogging. While traffic remained largely normal in most parts of the city, additional teams were stationed at affected stretches to minimise disruptions.