Gurugram plot bought for Rs 600 will now be sold for Rs 70,000,000, know how

The Haryana Urban Development Authority (HSVP) has begun the e-auction procedure. The plot's reserve price has been set at Rs. 7.33 crore.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 21, 2023, 01:22 PM IST

File photo

A land in Gurugram's Sector-23A that was fraudulently purchased for Rs 600 will now be auctioned off for Rs 7 crore. The Haryana Urban Development Authority (HSVP) has begun the e-auction procedure. The plot's reserve price has been set at Rs. 7.33 crore as reported by Live Hindustan.

In the years 2021–2022, HSVP sold a 500-square-yard plot in Sector–23A via electronic auction. An individual from Palam Vihar took part in the e-auction for Sector Plot No. 3760. At that time, the highest bid for this land was Rs 4.89 crore.

The buyer of the plot bid Rs 100-100 six times in the online auction. Then, this tract was allocated in his wife Nishu's name. He made his payments between July and September 2022. The payment amount was tracked by the Plot and Property Management System (PPM) of HSVP, which revealed a payment of Rs 4.40 crore had been made. Then the possession of the plot was given to the allottee.

The allottee completed the registry on October 13 after the building plan was authorised on October 10. By meeting IT, the accused had broken the system. The bank statement was obtained after requesting the information from the headquarters. This brought the entire deception to light. The plot was taken into possession in March.

Vikas Dhanda, Estate Officer-1 HSVP said, “The plot taken fraudulently in Sector-23A is now being auctioned. This plot is being sold online. Its reserve price has been kept at Rs 7.33 crore. By selling it, the loss of Rs 4.5 crore will be recovered.

