Gurugram-Nuh violence: Authorities visit slums, assure migrant workers of safety amid exodus

Viral wedding dance video: Bhabhi's epic dance to 'Lo Chali Main' steals the show, watch

Step inside Mithila Palkar's new sea-facing Mumbai home

IRCTC's Shimla Manali package under Rs 25,000 for 7 nights and 8 days; details inside

Article 370 abrogation: On 4th anniversary, Mehbooba Mufti claims she's put under 'house arrest’

40 years of Sunny Deol: Best films of action star

10 places to visit during monsoon season

Birbal to Man Singh: 9 Navaratnas of Mughal emperor Akbar

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

BTS' Suga gets emotional as parents attend D-Day Seoul concert, fans surprised as Jungkook joins

Article 370 abrogation: On 4th anniversary, Mehbooba Mufti claims she's put under 'house arrest’

ASI resumes survey of Gyanvapi complex, army personnel killed in J&K, Haryana violence & more | News Wrap, Aug 05

'Our time has come': Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham's young Poo aka Malvika Raaj gets engaged in Turkey, drops adorable photos

Not Salman Khan, but this actor was first choice for Madhuri Dixit-starrer Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap locks lips with fiance Shane Gregoire in adorable pics from engagement bash

India

Gurugram-Nuh violence: Authorities visit slums, assure migrant workers of safety amid exodus

In a bid to stop the exodus of migrant workers from the city, district authorities visited a few slum areas and urged the labourers to go for their daily work without any fear.

PTI

Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 06:44 PM IST

In a bid to stop the exodus of migrant workers from the city, district authorities Saturday visited a few slum areas and urged the labourers to go for their daily work without any fear. A number of workers started fleeing to their native places in different states in view of violence that flared up here and in Nuh earlier in the week.

Gurgugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav Saturday visited the slums near Sector 58 and 70 here as part of the ongoing exercise to build confidence among common people about their safety, along with maintaining law and order. "The situation here is peaceful now and there is no need to panic," Yadav said.

He urged the slum residents to go about their daily activities without any fear and assured them of their safety. Interacting with the migrant workers, the DC told them that if anyone threatened them to leave the place, they should immediately inform the district administration and the nearest police station so that appropriate legal action can be taken against the miscreants.

The migrant workers said people have started returning to work after officials of the Rapid Action Force, police and district administration frequented their slums to ensure safety. The DC, who was accompanied by Sohna SDM Pradeep Singh and Badshahpur SDM Satish Yadav, instructed the police officers to step up patrolling in these slum areas.

Read: Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan arrested after being sentenced to three years in jail in Toshakhana corruption case

Teams of Rapid Action Force have been deployed at various places in the district and the Haryana police are trying to arrest all persons involved in anti-social activities, he said. In the 28 cases of violence registered at different police stations in the district, 43 accused have been detained while preventive action has been taken against 62 persons to maintain peace, the DC added.

