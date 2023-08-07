Headlines

Meet the IITian who leads Rs 87,351 crore company, son of richest man in West Bengal

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023: iPhone 14, iPad, Mac mini, Apple Watch available on huge discounts; check here

Shah Rukh Khan's new bald look poster from Jawan goes viral: 'Main achha hoon ya bura hoon...'

Who is Neville Roy Singham, US-based millionaire accused of pushing Chinese propaganda in India?

Gurugram: Section 144 lifted as normalcy returns days after communal clashes in Nuh

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023: iPhone 14, iPad, Mac mini, Apple Watch available on huge discounts; check here

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Interview | Ishwak Singh reveals how Paatal Lok 2 will be relevant in current political scenario?

Benefits of momos

Diabetes diet: 8 worst foods for diabetics 

Health benefits of eating dark chocolate

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

Interview | Ishwak Singh reveals how Paatal Lok 2 will be relevant in current political scenario?

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

Pakistan train accident: 25 killed, over 80 injured after train derails in Pakistan's Sindh

Shah Rukh Khan's new bald look poster from Jawan goes viral: 'Main achha hoon ya bura hoon...'

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Taali trailer: Sushmita Sen's web series showcases struggles of Gauri Sawant's life, fights for transgender rights

HomeIndia

India

Gurugram: Section 144 lifted as normalcy returns days after communal clashes in Nuh

Earlier, the Punjab and Haryana High Court restrained the Haryana government from carrying out the demolition drive in Nuh.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 03:47 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Gurugram District administration has ordered the removal of Section 144 CrPc in the city with immediate effect. It cited the return of normalcy in the district for the order. However, it advised citizens to continue to exercise caution and report any suspicious activities to the authorities immediately. Section 144 was imposed in the district after communal clashes began in the neighbouring Nuh district on July 31. 

"After a careful assessment of the current situation and based on the reports received from various agencies, it has been observed that normalcy has returned to District Gurugram and there is no need to continue with the restrictions imposed under Section 144 of the CrPC," it said in a statement.

Earlier, the Punjab and Haryana High Court restrained the Haryana government from carrying out the demolition drive in Nuh where district authorities were bulldozing 'illegal' constructed buildings. Moreover, a group of unidentified men allegedly started a fire in a mazar at a village in Gurugram in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The caretaker of the shrine, visited by both Muslims and Hindus, said some prayer material was burnt in the fire before it was brought under control by local people. The incident happened when prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrpC were still in force in 

 Meanwhile, the Gurugram Police also said it arrested on Sunday night 15 people accused of violence in Sohna and they were sent to judicial custody by a court in the city.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

READ | Massive fire breaks out in AIIMS Delhi's emergency ward

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Gurugram-Nuh violence: Authorities visit slums, assure migrant workers of safety amid exodus

'Neither do anything, nor let anyone else do anything': PM Modi hits out at Opposition

Lilly Singh: Once minimum wage employee, now one of world’s richest YouTubers, her estimated net worth is…

Step inside Mithila Palkar's new sea-facing Mumbai home

30 years of Khal Nayak: Subhash Ghai, Jackie Shroff share throwback photos; director reveals why he chose Sanjay Dutt

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE