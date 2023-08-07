Gurugram: Section 144 lifted as normalcy returns days after communal clashes in Nuh

Earlier, the Punjab and Haryana High Court restrained the Haryana government from carrying out the demolition drive in Nuh.

The Gurugram District administration has ordered the removal of Section 144 CrPc in the city with immediate effect. It cited the return of normalcy in the district for the order. However, it advised citizens to continue to exercise caution and report any suspicious activities to the authorities immediately. Section 144 was imposed in the district after communal clashes began in the neighbouring Nuh district on July 31.

"After a careful assessment of the current situation and based on the reports received from various agencies, it has been observed that normalcy has returned to District Gurugram and there is no need to continue with the restrictions imposed under Section 144 of the CrPC," it said in a statement.

Earlier, the Punjab and Haryana High Court restrained the Haryana government from carrying out the demolition drive in Nuh where district authorities were bulldozing 'illegal' constructed buildings. Moreover, a group of unidentified men allegedly started a fire in a mazar at a village in Gurugram in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The caretaker of the shrine, visited by both Muslims and Hindus, said some prayer material was burnt in the fire before it was brought under control by local people. The incident happened when prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrpC were still in force in

Meanwhile, the Gurugram Police also said it arrested on Sunday night 15 people accused of violence in Sohna and they were sent to judicial custody by a court in the city.

(With inputs from PTI)

READ | Massive fire breaks out in AIIMS Delhi's emergency ward