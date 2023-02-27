Gurugram news: Former Haryana minister asked to vacate 3.8 acre government land | Representational Photo

Former Haryana minister Sukhbir Kataria and five other persons have been issued a notice by the department of town and country planning (DTCP) to vacate government land of a 3.822-acre in Gurugram. The said piece of land lies at the Gurgaon Sector 17-18 dividing road at Inayatpur village.

It has been alleged that the persons have encroached on the government land. Officials of the DTCP have directed the former minister and the other persons to remove the alleged encroachments within 15 days. The land is owned by the Urban Estate Department.

The allegations have been rejected by a representative of Kataria. It has been claimed that the land in contention is the former minister’s ancestral land and the matter is sub-judice. The next hearing in the case is on March 3, it was added.

Apart from Sukhbir Kataria, notices were issued to Mohit Lal Kataria, Chetan Thakran, Roshini Dahiya, Kulraj Kataria and Tilak Raj Kataria. All are residents of the Inayatpur village.

“You have raised an unauthorised construction on illegally occupied government land. Therefore, you are directed to demolish the unauthorised construction and vacate the government land within 15 days, otherwise necessary legal action will be initiated against you as per the norms,” the notice read.

As per a senior DTCP official, the said land was given to the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) in 1974 by the divisional town planner for Gurugram. However, unauthorised persons have allegedly encroached on the land and commercial activities are running on it at present.

(Inputs from IANS)