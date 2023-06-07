Gurugram: Metro project from HUDA City Centre to Cyber City approved, to have 27 stations, check details (file photo)

To boost connectivity in Gurugram, the Union Cabinet has approved Metro connectivity from HUDA City Centre to Cyber City. The news was announced by Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who said that the project will cover a distance of 28.50 km and have 27 stations on the route, including a convenient interchange station.

It will establish a link between Huda City Center, Old Gurgaon and Cyber City. The total cost of the project will be around Rs 5,450 crore, the minister told reporters on Wednesday. The entire project will be elevated and have a spur (side line) from Basai village for connectivity to the depot. The proposed route of the project will cover Subash Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Palam Vihar, and CyberHub.

The project is proposed to be completed in four years from the date of its sanction and will be implemented by Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Limited (HMRTC). HMRTC will be set up as a 50:50 special purpose vehicle (SPV) of the Central and Haryana governments after a sanction order is issued.

(With inputs from PTI)

READ | Wrestlers protest: Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik meet Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur