Gurugram Metro Phase 2: Haryana clears Rs 1662 crore tender from Sector 9 to Cyber City

Haryana has cleared a Rs 1,662-crore tender for Gurugram Metro Phase 2, covering the 15.3-km Sector 9-Cyber City corridor with 14 stations.

The Haryana government has cleared Rs 1,662 crore to invite bids for construction of Phase 2 of the Gurugram Metro. Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) is expected to float the tender in the first week of October.

“The Haryana government has approved the tender for civil construction of phase two of the project from Sector 9 to Cyber City. The tender of ₹1662 crore will be floated within a week,” a senior GMRL official was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

Phase 2: Route, connectivity

Phase 2 will cover a 15.3-km elevated metro corridor from Sector 9 to DLF Cyber City. The project is intended to connect Old Gurugram's residential areas with major commercial and employment centres, while also providing interchange connections with the Rapid Metro network and the Namo Bharat Rail corridor. It will have 14 stations and connect residential areas such as Palam Vihar and Bajghera with major employment hubs such as Udyog Vihar and Cyber City.

At some stretches of Old Delhi Road and Bajghera Road, the metro will run above the existing road. Around 2 km of the corridor will have flyover-cum-metro structures. This means road traffic can continue below while the metro operates on the elevated structure above it.

The route will traverse Sectors 7, 4, 5 and 3, along with Ashok Vihar, Bajghera Road, Palam Vihar Extension, Palam Vihar, Sector 23A and Sector 22.

The construction company can now be selected through a tender. The Phase 2 tender had reportedly been delayed by nearly two months. The World Bank scrutinised the tender documents in July, after which GMRL sent them to the Haryana government for approval.

How does Phase 2 fit into the bigger project?

The entire Millennium City Centre–Cyber City corridor is 28.5 km long and is being built in two phases. Phase one is Millennium City Centre to Sector 9, and Phase 2 covers Sector 9 to Cyber City. Phase 1 is already under construction and is targeted for completion in 2028. The entire corridor is targeted for completion by 2029. Phase 1 will cover 14 stations, from Millennium City Centre to Sector 9, passing through key locations such as Unitech Cyber Park, Subhash Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Udyog Vihar Phase VI and Basai Village.

The Union government approved the metro corridor in 2023, after which Haryana revised the project's scope and cost, including an additional spur connecting Sector 5 with Gurugram railway station.