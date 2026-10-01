FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
JPMorgan Executive Lorna Hajdini renews countersuit against former banker Chirayu Rana

JPMorgan Executive Lorna Hajdini renews countersuit against Chirayu Rana

Why was Manoj Tiwari's daughter Rhiti Tiwari evicted from Bigg Boss 20? Did her conversation with Salman Khan play role?

Why was Manoj Tiwari's daughter Rhiti Tiwari evicted from Bigg Boss 20?

‘20 years of propaganda’: Ranvir Shorey breaks silence after Rahul Bhatt regrets breaking his rib over Pooja Bhatt

Ranvir Shorey breaks silence after Rahul Bhatt regrets breaking his rib

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Gurugram Metro Phase 2: Haryana clears Rs 1662 crore tender from Sector 9 to Cyber City

Haryana has cleared a Rs 1,662-crore tender for Gurugram Metro Phase 2, covering the 15.3-km Sector 9-Cyber City corridor with 14 stations.

Latest News

DNA News Team

Updated : Oct 01, 2026, 04:00 PM IST

Gurugram Metro Phase 2: Haryana clears Rs 1662 crore tender from Sector 9 to Cyber City
Gurugram Metro Phase 2: Haryana clears Rs 1662 crore tender from Sector 9 to Cyber City (Filephoto)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Haryana government has cleared Rs 1,662 crore to invite bids for construction of Phase 2 of the Gurugram Metro. Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) is expected to float the tender in the first week of October.  

“The Haryana government has approved the tender for civil construction of phase two of the project from Sector 9 to Cyber City. The tender of ₹1662 crore will be floated within a week,” a senior GMRL official was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

Phase 2: Route, connectivity

Phase 2 will cover a 15.3-km elevated metro corridor from Sector 9 to DLF Cyber City. The project is intended to connect Old Gurugram's residential areas with major commercial and employment centres, while also providing interchange connections with the Rapid Metro network and the Namo Bharat Rail corridor. It will have 14 stations and connect residential areas such as Palam Vihar and Bajghera with major employment hubs such as Udyog Vihar and Cyber City.

At some stretches of Old Delhi Road and Bajghera Road, the metro will run above the existing road. Around 2 km of the corridor will have flyover-cum-metro structures. This means road traffic can continue below while the metro operates on the elevated structure above it. 

The route will traverse Sectors 7, 4, 5 and 3, along with Ashok Vihar, Bajghera Road, Palam Vihar Extension, Palam Vihar, Sector 23A and Sector 22.

The construction company can now be selected through a tender. The Phase 2 tender had reportedly been delayed by nearly two months. The World Bank scrutinised the tender documents in July, after which GMRL sent them to the Haryana government for approval.

How does Phase 2 fit into the bigger project?

The entire Millennium City Centre–Cyber City corridor is 28.5 km long and is being built in two phases. Phase one is Millennium City Centre to Sector 9, and Phase 2 covers Sector 9 to Cyber City. Phase 1 is already under construction and is targeted for completion in 2028. The entire corridor is targeted for completion by 2029. Phase 1 will cover 14 stations, from Millennium City Centre to Sector 9, passing through key locations such as Unitech Cyber Park, Subhash Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Udyog Vihar Phase VI and Basai Village.

The Union government approved the metro corridor in 2023, after which Haryana revised the project's scope and cost, including an additional spur connecting Sector 5 with Gurugram railway station.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
JPMorgan Executive Lorna Hajdini renews countersuit against former banker Chirayu Rana
JPMorgan Executive Lorna Hajdini renews countersuit against Chirayu Rana
Why was Manoj Tiwari's daughter Rhiti Tiwari evicted from Bigg Boss 20? Did her conversation with Salman Khan play role?
Why was Manoj Tiwari's daughter Rhiti Tiwari evicted from Bigg Boss 20?
‘20 years of propaganda’: Ranvir Shorey breaks silence after Rahul Bhatt regrets breaking his rib over Pooja Bhatt
Ranvir Shorey breaks silence after Rahul Bhatt regrets breaking his rib
UAE orders probe into Flydubai mid-air stabbing, to examine terror link after Indian Pilot Smit Machchhar attacked
UAE orders probe into Flydubai mid-air stabbing, to examine terror link after In
Flydubai colleague calls Omani co-pilot ‘religious extremist’, says he ‘refused to shake hands with women’
Flydubai colleague calls Omani co-pilot ‘religious extremist'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement