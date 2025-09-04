Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Gurugram Metro Expansion: Phase-1 construction worth Rs 1,277 crore to begin from...

The contract for the first phase of Gurugram Metro has been awarded to a joint venture for Rs 1,277 crore plus GST.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 04, 2025, 10:30 AM IST

Haryana Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini and Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will attend the Bhoomi Poojan at Sector 44 on Friday, September 5, to kick off the first phase of Gurugram Metro's development.

A 15.22 km metro rail viaduct, 15 stations, a 1.85 km spur to the Dwarka Expressway, and a ramp leading to the proposed depot in Sector 33 are all part of the Rs 1,277 crore first phase.

The project will connect to the Yellow line terminal of the Delhi Metro.

"The bhoomi poojan will mark a historic day for the city. We plan to build the metro at a fast pace. The contractor has been asked to mobilise the site by the middle of this month," Chander Shekhar Khare, managing director of Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL), was quoted as saying by HT.

Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar visited the location on Tuesday night, checking preparations to make sure the ceremony goes off without a hitch and providing directions to the appropriate departmental authorities.

To ensure that the citizens of Gurugram are directly engaged with this significant project, a public meeting will be organised on the Gurugram University campus following the bhoomi pujan," Kumar stated.

He emphasized that in addition to improving transit options, the metro expansion will provide Gurugram's industrial, social, and economic growth a fresh boosting will be organised on the Gurugram University campus following the bhoomi pujan," Kumar stated.

According to a senior GMRL official, a piling rig machine needed to drill the foundations of the metro pillars has already arrived in Sector 44, where the metro's construction would begin near the terminus of the Delhi metro's Yellow line.

