Gurugram Metro Expansion: 27 new stations planned to end major traffic jams, check full list; Delhi and Noida to benefit too

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini have laid the foundation stone for the project. The metro will also improve links to Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad.

Traffic jams in Gurugram, also known as Millennium City, may soon become a thing of the past. The city, which houses offices of over 250 multinational companies, will get 27 new metro stations as part of a major expansion project. The new line is expected to significantly reduce road congestion and provide faster travel options for around 25 lakh residents.

About Metro Corridor

A 28.5 km metro corridor will be built from Millennium City Centre to Dwarka Expressway, passing through Cyber City. The project, costing nearly Rs 5,500 crore, is expected to be completed in four years.

Major stations will include Subhash Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Udyog Vihar and Palam Vihar. According to Gurugram Metro Rail Limited, the new line will not only ease travel across the NCR but also help reduce pollution and generate jobs.

In addition, a 1.85 km line from Dwarka Expressway to Basai Village will be constructed, expected to serve 7.5 lakh passengers annually within Gurugram.

Gurugram’s Growth

Gurugram is home to more than 19 unicorns, IT firms, BPOs and other businesses. With the new metro, the city will gain improved connectivity and a more efficient public transport system, shaping a modern image of Millennium City.

Metro Expansion in India

In 2014, only 5 cities in India had metro networks covering 248 km. Today, metros run across 24 cities with 1,066 km of tracks. Another 970 km of metro lines are under construction in cities like Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Mumbai and Gorakhpur.

List of 27 New Metro Stations

• HUDA City Centre

• Sector 45

• Sector 47

• Cyber Park

• Sector 48

• Subhash Chowk

• Sector 72A

• Hero Honda Chowk

• Udyog Vihar Phase 6

• Sector 37

• Sector 10

• Basai Village

• Sector 7

• Sector 9

• Sector 4

• Sector 5

• Ashok Vihar

• Sector 3

• Bajghera Road

• Palam Vihar

• Palam Vihar Extension

• Sector 22

• Sector 23A

• Udyog Vihar Phase 4

• Udyog Vihar Phase 5

• Cyber City

• Dwarka Expressway Sector 101

Future NCR Metro Plans

Other proposed routes include:

• Rezangla Chowk to Dwarka Sector 21

• Sector 56 to Pachgaon

• Delhi to Karnal (Namo Metro Corridor)

• Delhi to Neemrana