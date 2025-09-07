Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeIndia

INDIA

Gurugram Metro Expansion: 27 new stations planned to end major traffic jams, check full list; Delhi and Noida to benefit too

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini have laid the foundation stone for the project. The metro will also improve links to Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 07, 2025, 10:45 AM IST

pic for representation
Traffic jams in Gurugram, also known as Millennium City, may soon become a thing of the past. The city, which houses offices of over 250 multinational companies, will get 27 new metro stations as part of a major expansion project. The new line is expected to significantly reduce road congestion and provide faster travel options for around 25 lakh residents.
 
Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini have laid the foundation stone for the project. The metro will also improve links to Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad.

About Metro Corridor

A 28.5 km metro corridor will be built from Millennium City Centre to Dwarka Expressway, passing through Cyber City. The project, costing nearly Rs 5,500 crore, is expected to be completed in four years.
Major stations will include Subhash Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Udyog Vihar and Palam Vihar. According to Gurugram Metro Rail Limited, the new line will not only ease travel across the NCR but also help reduce pollution and generate jobs.
 
In addition, a 1.85 km line from Dwarka Expressway to Basai Village will be constructed, expected to serve 7.5 lakh passengers annually within Gurugram.

Gurugram’s Growth

Gurugram is home to more than 19 unicorns, IT firms, BPOs and other businesses. With the new metro, the city will gain improved connectivity and a more efficient public transport system, shaping a modern image of Millennium City.

Metro Expansion in India

In 2014, only 5 cities in India had metro networks covering 248 km. Today, metros run across 24 cities with 1,066 km of tracks. Another 970 km of metro lines are under construction in cities like Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Mumbai and Gorakhpur.

List of 27 New Metro Stations

HUDA City Centre
Sector 45
Sector 47
Cyber Park
Sector 48
Subhash Chowk
Sector 72A
Hero Honda Chowk
Udyog Vihar Phase 6
Sector 37
Sector 10
Basai Village
Sector 7
Sector 9
Sector 4
Sector 5
Ashok Vihar
Sector 3
Bajghera Road
Palam Vihar
Palam Vihar Extension
Sector 22
Sector 23A
Udyog Vihar Phase 4
Udyog Vihar Phase 5
Cyber City
Dwarka Expressway Sector 101

Future NCR Metro Plans

Other proposed routes include:
Rezangla Chowk to Dwarka Sector 21
Sector 56 to Pachgaon
Delhi to Karnal (Namo Metro Corridor)
Delhi to Neemrana
Gurugram-Noida to Faridabad connectivity
