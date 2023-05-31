Gurugram: Man seen doing push-ups on top of moving car, detained after video goes viral (photo: viral video)

Gurugram viral video: Several incidents of rash driving and stunts were witnessed in Gurugam in the past. Now, another such case has come to light in which a man was seen doing push-ups at the top of a moving car. The video of the incident went viral on social media. Subsequently, Gurugram Police took cognisance of the matter and detained the accused. His car has also been seized.

In the video, three other persons were seen with the man. Two videos of the incident surfaced online, following which city police slapped a fine of Rs 6,500 on the owner of the car. "A challan for amount Rs 6,500 has been issued against the violator. We request all road users not to put their own and others' lives in danger by violating traffic rules," city traffic police said.

An accused has been identified as Lokesh. Two undated videos of the incident were shared on Twitter on Tuesday morning by a user. In one of the clips, a man is purportedly consuming liquor on top of a car amidst traffic. Two of his friends later stick their upper bodies out of the car while the car is in motion. The man sitting on the vehicle's roof is seen holding a bottle, which seemingly contains some beverage.

इस घटना बारे FIR दर्ज करके वायरल वीडियो में दिख रही गाडी व युवकों की पहचान करने उपरान्त 2 दोषियों को गिरफ्तार किया जा चुका है व गाडी भी बरामद की गई है। pic.twitter.com/jTVQaERgYj — Gurugram Police (@gurgaonpolice) May 31, 2023

Another video of the same incident shows a man doing push-ups on the roof of a moving car. Later, three other men are seen sticking their heads out through the car windows. According to the police, they took swift action in the case. "This type of act on roads will never be tolerated," said Virender Vij, DCP, Traffic.

(With inputs from PTI)

