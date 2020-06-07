Headlines

Gurugram land grabbing case: FIR against Dr Naresh Trehan, Medanta Hospital

The case dates back to 2004 when the then Haryana government launched a project to build a Medi City in 53 acres of land in Sector 38 of Gurugram.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 07, 2020, 12:09 AM IST

An FIR was registered by the Gurugram Police on Saturday against renowned cardiologist Dr Naresh Trehan, Medanta Hospital and a few others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in a case relating to the acquisition of land.

According to Zee Media sources, Dr Naresh Trehan, who is the owner of Medanta Hospital, has been charged with money laundering and sections 120B, 406, 463, 467, 468, 471 of the IPC.

The case dates back to 2004 when the then Haryana government launched a project to build a Medi City in 53 acres of land in Sector 38 of Gurugram.

The FIR was registered on a complaint filed by Raman Sharma who had alleged that in 2004, the then Haryana government had acquired 53 acres of land in Sector 38 of Gurugram for the Medicity Project, under which a research centre along with a hospital was to be constructed as well as a place providing shelter to patients and their family members.

However, nothing as per the plan happened and a hospital was built on the land for purely commercial purposes, the complaint said.

It is alleged that Dr Naresh Trehan conspired with government officials to acquire this land for building his hospital, causing a huge loss to the state government.

