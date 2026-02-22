Gurugram horror: Woman's private parts set on fire with sanitiser by live-in partner, accused arrested

According to police, the woman met Shivam through an online dating app in September 2025 and moved in with him months later in Sector 69 in Gurugram. Reportedly, their families have begun marriage talks.

According to police, the woman met Shivam through an online dating app in September 2025 and moved in with him months later in Sector 69 in Gurugram. Reportedly, their families have begun marriage talks. Initial investigation suggests that a late-night argument between the couple spiralled into violence. Medical examinations have confirmed that the woman suffered multiple severe injuries, police said.

Investigations underway

According to police, the accused also allegedly filmed compromising videos of her during the assault. The victim managed to secretly inform her mother about the ordeal in Bengali, which the accused didn't understand. Her mother immediately called the emergency helpline 112, and the police rescued the woman. She was first taken to a government hospital in Gurugram and later referred to Safdarjung Hospital.

Meanwhile, Police has initiated an investigation, with efforts underway to collect medical evidence and digital proof, including the alleged videos. The police are working to gather evidence to build a strong case against the accused.