FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

US Storm: Air India cancels New York, Newark Flights; What passengers should know? Check advisory

Jodhpur double death: Sisters aged 25 and 23, die by suicide on their wedding day, here's all you need to know

Who is Harveen Singh Chadha? Hyderabad IIT dropout left Microsoft for ChatGPT's Indian rival Sarvam; know his educational background

From Dilpreet Bajwa to Monank Patel, PM Modi applauds overseas Indian players at T20 World Cup 2026

'Khamosh' is exclusively linked with Shatrughan Sinha, says Bombay High Court; bars misuse of his name, voice, images

Ram Gopal Varma says Dhurandar 2 vs Toxic is 'brutal clash between two cultures of cinema': 'Battle between David and Goliath'

Siddhant Chaturvedi says V Shantaram biopic will explore 'golden age' of Hindi cinema: 'We are not whitewashing anything'

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta govt launches 'Jan Sunwai' portal to address public grievances, here's all you need to know

Mahesh Babu's Lord Rama look from SS Rajamouli's Varanasi leaked? Netizens wonder 'if Ranbir Kapoor can match up in Ramayana'

Gurugram horror: Woman's private parts set on fire with sanitiser by live-in partner, accused arrested

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
US Storm: Air India cancels New York, Newark Flights; What passengers should know? Check advisory

US Storm: Air India cancels New York, Newark Flights; What passengers should kno

Jodhpur double death: Sisters aged 25 and 23, die by suicide on their wedding day, here's all you need to know

Jodhpur double death: Sisters aged 25 and 23, die by suicide on their wedding da

Who is Harveen Singh Chadha? Hyderabad IIT dropout left Microsoft for ChatGPT's Indian rival Sarvam; know his educational background

Who is Harveen Singh Chadha? Hyderabad IIT dropout left Microsoft for Sarvam

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramadan 2026: 5 henna artists in India share trends, traditions and festive celebrations

Ramadan 2026: 5 henna artists in India share trends, traditions and festive

From Rohit Sharma to Yuvraj Singh, unseen pics of celebrities from Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine's wedding ceremony go viral

From Rohit to Yuvraj, unseen pics of celebrities from Shikhar's wedding

'Hips don't lie' singer Shakira to perform in India, know about venue, ticket price, more

'Hips don't lie' singer Shakira to perform in India, know about venue, ticket

HomeIndia

INDIA

Gurugram horror: Woman's private parts set on fire with sanitiser by live-in partner, accused arrested

According to police, the woman met Shivam through an online dating app in September 2025 and moved in with him months later in Sector 69 in Gurugram. Reportedly, their families have begun marriage talks.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Feb 22, 2026, 12:12 PM IST

Gurugram horror: Woman's private parts set on fire with sanitiser by live-in partner, accused arrested
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a horrific incident, a 19-year-old Tripura woman was subjected to violence by her live-in partner in Gurugram. According to police, the woman is critical and is undergoing treatment at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. She was allegedly set on fire using sanitiser by her live-in partner, Shivam, a Delhi resident, who has been arrested and sent to judicial custody. 

Gurugram horror: Woman recounts violence

Police said that the woman has been facing continued violence for three consecutive days. The survivor, a biotechnology student who is studying in Gurugram, alleged that her partner assaulted her on February 19 after an argument over their marriage plans. In her statement to the Gurugram Police, Shivam poured sanitiser on her private parts and set it on fire, then struck her on the head with a metal bottle, smashed it against household furniture, and went on to attack her with a knife. She said that her partner forced physical relations on her on the pretext of marriage.

According to police, the woman met Shivam through an online dating app in September 2025 and moved in with him months later in Sector 69 in Gurugram. Reportedly, their families have begun marriage talks. 

In a horrific incident, a 19-year-old Tripura woman was subjected to violence by her live-in partner in Gurugram. According to police, the woman is critical and is undergoing treatment at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. She was allegedly set on fire using sanitiser by her live-in partner, Shivam, a Delhi resident, who has been arrested and sent to judicial custody. 

Gurugram horror: Woman recounts violence
Police said that the woman has been facing continued violence for three consecutive days. The survivor, a biotechnology student who is studying in Gurugram, alleged that her partner assaulted her on February 19 after an argument over their marriage plans. In her statement to the Gurugram Police, Shivam poured sanitiser on her private parts and set it on fire, then struck her on the head with a metal bottle, smashed it against household furniture, and went on to attack her with a knife. She said that her partner forced physical relations on her on the pretext of marriage.

According to police, the woman met Shivam through an online dating app in September 2025 and moved in with him months later in Sector 69 in Gurugram. Reportedly, their families have begun marriage talks. Initial investigation suggests that a late-night argument between the couple spiralled into violence. Medical examinations have confirmed that the woman suffered multiple severe injuries, police said.

Investigations underway

According to police, the accused also allegedly filmed compromising videos of her during the assault. The victim managed to secretly inform her mother about the ordeal in Bengali, which the accused didn't understand. Her mother immediately called the emergency helpline 112, and the police rescued the woman. She was first taken to a government hospital in Gurugram and later referred to Safdarjung Hospital.

Meanwhile, Police has initiated an investigation, with efforts underway to collect medical evidence and digital proof, including the alleged videos. The police are working to gather evidence to build a strong case against the accused.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US Storm: Air India cancels New York, Newark Flights; What passengers should know? Check advisory
US Storm: Air India cancels New York, Newark Flights; What passengers should kno
Jodhpur double death: Sisters aged 25 and 23, die by suicide on their wedding day, here's all you need to know
Jodhpur double death: Sisters aged 25 and 23, die by suicide on their wedding da
Who is Harveen Singh Chadha? Hyderabad IIT dropout left Microsoft for ChatGPT's Indian rival Sarvam; know his educational background
Who is Harveen Singh Chadha? Hyderabad IIT dropout left Microsoft for Sarvam
From Dilpreet Bajwa to Monank Patel, PM Modi applauds overseas Indian players at T20 World Cup 2026
PM Modi applauds overseas Indian players at T20 World Cup 2026
'Khamosh' is exclusively linked with Shatrughan Sinha, says Bombay High Court; bars misuse of his name, voice, images
'Khamosh' is exclusively linked with Shatrughan Sinha, says Bombay High Court
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramadan 2026: 5 henna artists in India share trends, traditions and festive celebrations
Ramadan 2026: 5 henna artists in India share trends, traditions and festive
From Rohit Sharma to Yuvraj Singh, unseen pics of celebrities from Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine's wedding ceremony go viral
From Rohit to Yuvraj, unseen pics of celebrities from Shikhar's wedding
'Hips don't lie' singer Shakira to perform in India, know about venue, ticket price, more
'Hips don't lie' singer Shakira to perform in India, know about venue, ticket
Who is IPS Amitabh Thakur? Ex-officer accused of land fraud case linked to his wife, 'compulsory' retired, once filed an FIR against Mulayam Singh Yadav, here's all you need to know
Who is Amitabh Thakur? Ex-officer accused of land fraud case linked to his wife
Who is Naina Avtr? India's first AI influencer works in web series, has over 3.75 million followers
Who is Naina Avtr? India's first AI influencer works in web series, has over 3.7
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement