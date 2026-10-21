Gurugram horror: Woman found dead with mouth taped, 3 arrested in murder case

Police have arrested three men, including the victim's brother-in-law, for allegedly killing a 37-year-old woman in Sohna and staging the crime scene to make it look like a burglary.

The victim, identified as Neetu, was suspected of having suffocated to death. (Image credit: Twitter)

A 37-year-old woman was found dead inside the bathroom of her home in Gurugram's Sohna on October 16, with her hands and legs tied and several layers of masking tape covering her mouth and nose.

The victim, identified as Neetu, was suspected to have suffocated to death. Her body was discovered after a family member noticed that the main door of the house was open and the residence appeared to have been ransacked.

The family member alerted neighbours, who informed Neetu's husband, Prashant Kumar, a private school teacher. He rushed her to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Police subsequently registered a murder case at Sadar Sohna police station against unidentified suspects.

Brother-in-law allegedly wanted to sell family property

Police said the alleged murder was linked to a family property dispute. The main accused, Sandeep, 35, is Prashant's cousin and Neetu's brother-in-law. He is a resident of Daulha in Sohna and was court-martialled and dismissed from the Army in 2023 while posted in Roorkee for allegedly defrauding civilians.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Naveen Sharma said Sandeep wanted to sell a 1,300-square-yard family property in Sohna. He had allegedly taken an advance from a prospective buyer around six months earlier.

Although Prashant had agreed to the proposed sale, Neetu reportedly opposed it. “This was his motive to kill Neetu. She was a hurdle in selling the land,” the ACP said.

Two men allegedly hired to carry out murder

Investigators allege that Sandeep then hired Anuj, 29, from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, and Avnish, 30, from Roorkee, to kill Neetu. Police said Sandeep picked up the two men on his motorcycle on October 16 and took them to the Sohna house.

According to the preliminary investigation, Avnish stayed outside to keep watch while Sandeep and Anuj entered the house at around 10.05am.

The two allegedly overpowered Neetu, tied her limbs and covered her mouth and nose with several layers of masking tape. Police said they then strangled her inside the bathroom.

Accused allegedly staged burglary after murder

Police said the alleged attackers remained inside the house for around 44 minutes. After the murder, the three men allegedly ransacked the residence to create the impression that the woman had been killed during a burglary. They then fled from the spot, according to investigators.

The staging of the crime scene initially led police to investigate the possibility of a robbery-linked murder.

Three arrested in crime branch investigation

Gurugram Police crime branch teams arrested Sandeep from Daulha on Monday. Anuj and Avnish were subsequently arrested from Roorkee on Tuesday. Police are now investigating the alleged conspiracy, the role played by each accused and the circumstances surrounding the murder.