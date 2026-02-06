Gurugram HORROR: Four minors held hostage, stripped, private parts burned in DLF Phase 3 area by group of men

The minors were brutally beaten, allegedly stripped and petrol was poured on their private parts. The men burned the children with hot spoons.

About the incident

Upon returning from her work, the mother of one child found that her 12-year-old son was missing from home. She then met another woman who told her that two of her children were also missing.

The mothers of the children managed to reach to a room at a paying guest (PG) facility, where the children’s were held hostage. They found that four of the children were brutally thrashed. The mother’s pleaded the men to release the minor..

Following this, an FIR was registered, and the police arrested two accused. The arrested accused revealed that they took the children as hostages as they thought they would commit theft in the under-construction building near the PG, police added.