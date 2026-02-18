Gurugram HORROR: 31-year-old CA slit pregnant banker wife's throat with scissors, cover it as robbery over affair suspicion; here's what we know

In a shocking case from Haryana, a 31-year-old chartered accountant killed his pregnant banker wife in Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar district over affair suspicion, and tried to cover it off as a robbery.

In a shocking case from Haryana, a 31-year-old chartered accountant killed his pregnant banker wife in Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar district over affair suspicion, and tried to cover it off as a robbery. However, he soon confessed it to the police and was arrested. Victim identified as 27-year-old Mahak was brutally killed by her husband, identified as Anshul Dhawan over repeated suspicions about her character. The couple married in an arranged marriage on Sector 25, 2025, and Mahak was two months pregnant. They live in Gurugram.

Here's what happened

The couple had visited Hisar and stayed with family on Valentine's day, Feb 14. Next day, they left Mahak's parental home in Hansi for Gurugram. Following some argument, Anshul allegedly killed Mahak by slitting her throat with a scissors.

He then called the police, claiming that unidentified attackers had intercepted their car in an attempt of robbery near Pahsaur village in the Badli area of Jhajjar district. He also claimed that they killed his wife and fled. When police reached the incident site, they found Mahal's body outside the car, with her throat slit.

During investigation and interrogation, Anshul repeatedly changed his statements and version of the story, and failed to describe the investigators. He tried to mislead the police.

Finally, police made him confess the real story, and found that he staged the robbery scene. Anshul confessed that they argued during a drive in the car, he then strangled her and then slit her throat with a scissor. Police said that he admitted that he planned the murder ad had brought the scissors with him.

Mahak's family have registered a FIR and investigation is yet to unfold more details.