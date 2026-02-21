Gurugram HORROR: 3-year-old girl raped, strangled to death, buried in shallow pit in Sector 37; neighbour arrested

Who is Neal Katyal? Indian-origin lawyer behind Donald Trump’s Supreme Court tariff defeat
Ranveer Singh extortion case: Mumbai Crime Branch issues Look Out Circular issued against Lawrence Bishnoi gang member
Big relief for Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty's husband granted bail in Rs 150 crore Bitcoin money laundering case
Kritika Kamra, Gaurav Kapur to marry in signing ceremony at his residence on this date followed by intimate celebration
Taapsee Pannu says she never had any 'feud' with Kangana Ranaut: 'Haven't said anything against her'
Pakistan: Donations to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Muhammad, other terror outfits banned? Attempt to cheat FATF?
High Alert in Delhi: Pakistan's Lashkar-e-Taiba plotting massive blast near Red Fort, Temples; Intel issues warning
PAK vs NZ Super 8 clash: Head-to-head records, squads, pitch report and more
Pakistani girl brutally trolls Pak army, says India can take PoK back when they want: 'Tabah hojaayga'; watch video
Microsoft launches 'Elevate for Educators' in India: Set to train 2 million teachers, equip 200000 schools with AI skills by 2030; details here
INDIA
In a horrific case from Haryana, a 3-year-old girl was raped and strangled to death in Gurugram. Her body was recovered from a shallow pit in an empty plot near the industrial area of Gurugram’s Sector 37, around 2am on Friday. The accused Shivnath, Bihar native, has been arrested.
In a horrific case from Haryana, a 3-year-old girl was raped and strangled to death in Gurugram. Her body was recovered from a shallow pit in an empty plot near the industrial area of Gurugram’s Sector 37, around 2am on Friday.
The girl was lured away by her neighbour and was raped. Later, she was strangled to death and buried in a shallow pit, as per reports. The family members of the girl informed the police of their child going missing and later filed a complaint against their neighbor accusing him of taking away their daughter.
The police picked the neighbor and he soon confessed of raping and murdering her. He was also caught on CCTV taking away the girl. He took police to the spot, where police recovered the body.
The accused has been arrested and identified as Shivnath, a 24-year-old man from Bihar's Supaul district. He lived in the sane building where the girl lived with her parents. As per police, he works in a scrap factory in Sector-37. He revealed to the police that on the late evening of February 19 he took the child to an empty place and raped her and then strangled her to death to destroy evidence.