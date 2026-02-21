Gurugram HORROR: 3-year-old girl raped, strangled to death, buried in shallow pit in Sector 37; neighbour arrested

In a horrific case from Haryana, a 3-year-old girl was raped and strangled to death in Gurugram. Her body was recovered from a shallow pit in an empty plot near the industrial area of Gurugram’s Sector 37, around 2am on Friday. The accused Shivnath, Bihar native, has been arrested.

Here's what happened

The girl was lured away by her neighbour and was raped. Later, she was strangled to death and buried in a shallow pit, as per reports. The family members of the girl informed the police of their child going missing and later filed a complaint against their neighbor accusing him of taking away their daughter.

The police picked the neighbor and he soon confessed of raping and murdering her. He was also caught on CCTV taking away the girl. He took police to the spot, where police recovered the body.

Accused arrested

The accused has been arrested and identified as Shivnath, a 24-year-old man from Bihar's Supaul district. He lived in the sane building where the girl lived with her parents. As per police, he works in a scrap factory in Sector-37. He revealed to the police that on the late evening of February 19 he took the child to an empty place and raped her and then strangled her to death to destroy evidence.