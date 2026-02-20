Gurugram Horror: 19-year-old woman critically injured by live-in partner over marriage dispute, suspect arrested

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta visits Marghat Hanuman temple on govt’s 1-year completion, launches 51 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs
INDIA
A 19-year-old Tripura woman was critically injured after being allegedly assaulted by her live-in partner Shivam in Gurugram.
A 19-year-old woman from Tripura sustained serious injuries after being allegedly assaulted by her live-in partner in Gurugram. The incident has prompted the arrest of the accused, identified as Shivam (19), a resident of Delhi, with police initiating a detailed investigation into the case.
According to authorities, the victim, a biotechnology student at GD Goenka University, had been living with Shivam in an accommodation located in Sector 69, Gurugram. The couple reportedly met in September 2025 and were in discussions about marriage, with family talks already underway.
The violent episode came to light after the woman’s mother contacted police, claiming her daughter had been physically abused by Shivam. Officers reached the residence and took the accused into custody immediately.
DCP (South) Hitesh Yadav stated that the victim was first admitted to a government hospital in Gurugram in critical condition. Given the severity of her injuries, she was later transferred to AIIMS Delhi for advanced treatment. Medical reports confirmed multiple serious injuries, indicating the brutality of the assault.
Police sources revealed that the incident occurred after a late-night argument between the couple that escalated into physical violence. Shivam’s alleged doubts about the victim’s character may have triggered the confrontation.
Shivam has been formally arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Authorities are continuing their investigation to establish the complete sequence of events, determine the precise charges, and examine any additional factors that may have contributed to the assault.
The case has raised concerns about safety and violence within live-in relationships among young adults. Law enforcement officials have urged couples to seek help and mediation in case of disputes and reminded the public that domestic violence is a criminal offence, regardless of marital status.
The victim remains under critical care at AIIMS Delhi, with authorities monitoring her condition closely. Police are also coordinating with the survivor’s family to provide necessary support during the ongoing investigation.