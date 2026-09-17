Gurugram hit-and-run: Kalyan Bainsla, friends were returning from pub after nightlong party, chased woman biker for 2 kms

The incident took place on Golf Course Road on Sunday. Bainsla, 33, was driving a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz at the time, with his cousin Lavnish, 34, sitting in the front passenger seat. Both are presently in jail.

Accused driver Kalyan Bainsla was returning from an all-night party with three friends and all four were drunk when he rammed a woman biker with his car in Gurugram, India Today and NDTV reported citing SIT sources probing the case.

The incident took place on Golf Course Road on Sunday. Bainsla, 33, was driving a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz at the time, with his cousin Lavnish, 34, sitting in the front passenger seat. Both are presently in jail.

What exactly happened?

According to the SIT, Bainsla, who owns a gym, first came across Sia near the Sector 53 Metro station. After an altercation, he allegedly started chasing her motorcycle at Lavnish's instigation.

He chased her at high speed for at least 2 km before hitting her motorcycle with his car.

The crash was recorded on an action camera mounted on Sia's superbike. The video later went viral on social media, sparking massive outrage over rash driving and the safety of women bikers.

Police issue notice to other two men in the car

Gurugram Police have issued notices to the other two men who were in the vehicle. Their statements will be recorded by the SIT, after which a call on their arrest will be taken, sources said.

Bainsla's blood and urine samples have been sent for testing and reports are awaited.

Kalyan Bainsla and Lavnish were arrested from Rajasthan's Dausa on Tuesday. Police said Bainsla attempted to flee custody on the pretext of urinating, but fell and sustained injuries during the attempt. He was given first aid at a hospital before being taken back into custody.

Meanwhile, Sia has demanded the arrest of the two other men who were in the car as well. "If they aren't punished, such incidents will keep happening," she said, as per the report.