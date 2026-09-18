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Gurugram hit-and-run: Court sends Kalyan Bainsla, Lavneesh to 14-day judicial custody

Kalyan Bainsla and his cousin Lavneesh have been sent to 14-day judicial custody in the Gurugram Golf Course Road hit-and-run case, while victim Sia has demanded the harshest punishment for all four accused.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 18, 2026, 07:32 PM IST

Gurugram hit-and-run: Court sends Kalyan Bainsla, Lavneesh to 14-day judicial custody
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Kalyan Bainsla and his cousin Lavneesh, accused in the Gurugram Golf Course Road hit-and-run case, were sent to 14-day judicial custody by a court on Friday. The next hearing in the case has been scheduled for October 1, 2026.

Advocate Lalit Bindal, who is representing the accused, said the police had sought 14-day remand, which was granted by the court. "Police sought a 14-day remand, and the Court granted the same. Both accused have been sent for a 14-day remand," Bindal told ANI.

The two men were arrested by Gurugram Police in Rajasthan on Tuesday. Lavneesh is alleged to have been travelling in the car with Bainsla when the incident took place.

Sia says case should not be linked to caste

The woman who was riding the motorcycle during the incident, identified as Sia, has said the case should not be turned into a caste-based controversy.

She alleged that attempts were being made on social media to change the narrative around the incident and portray it as a caste issue. Sia called such a discussion "illogical".

"Look, there is currently an attempt to shift the narrative on social media and frame this as a caste-based issue; personally, I do not want this linked to casteism. Everything being said is illogical. I firmly believe that casteism should not be a factor here. I don't understand the mentality of those targeting specific castes. This incident could have happened to anyone—any girl or even an elderly person. It isn't about casteism; it could have happened to anyone in the future. So, I feel that the current discourse is illogical," she told ANI.

Victim says she has faith in investigation

Sia said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the case and said she has full faith in the judiciary. She also demanded strict punishment for all four accused who, according to her, are connected to the case.

"Look, I have stated that all four of them must receive the harshest possible punishment. If even one of them is let off, there is a risk that they could commit the same kind of incident in the future," she said.

Case began after viral social media video

The case was registered after Sia posted a video on social media on Sunday showing a vehicle allegedly driven by Bainsla speeding towards her and hitting her motorcycle on Golf Course Road. The incident led to widespread discussion on social media, following which Gurugram Police began investigating the allegations.

Bainsla and Lavneesh were subsequently arrested in Rajasthan on Tuesday. The investigation into the incident is continuing.

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