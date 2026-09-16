Gurugram Hit-and-Run Case: Woman biker rejects Kalyan Bainsla's defence, demands 'strictest action' against all four accused

Sia rejected attempts by the accused's supporters on social media to portray the collision as a case of mutual negligence or a panic reaction.

Gurugram hit-and-run victim Sia has strongly refuted the statements made by accused driver Kalyan Bainsla and his lawyer, calling their claims "lies". She maintained that CCTV footage clearly shows Bainsla jumping a red light, deliberately hitting her two-wheeler, and fleeing the spot.

While speaking to ANI today, Sia rejected attempts by the accused's supporters on social media to portray the collision as a case of mutual negligence or a panic reaction.

Sia rejects accused's defence

She said, “Whatever statements have come from their side, from their lawyer, and whatever I’ve seen on Twitter and Instagram from their supporters since yesterday, I don’t think they need to justify themselves at all. What was recorded on the cameras shows how he jumped the red light and ran away.

"All of these statements are lies, and I don’t know what his mentality was or what he was thinking. He intentionally hit me and drove off. The whole country saw that video and saw how he intentionally hit me and sped away,” Sia added.

Sia demands 'strictest action' against all four accused

Demanding action against all four car occupants, she said, "This is just the first step. If someone attempts murder and flees, arrest is obvious. This is the first action by police. My demand is that all four in the car should be arrested and face the strictest action. All four ran away together after the incident. Since all were equally involved, all should be punished."

#WATCH | Gurugram's Golf Course road hit-and-run case | Delhi: On accused Kalyan Bainsla's reported statement, Victim Sia says, "This is just the first step in the process. If someone commits attempted murder and gets away, obviously they will be arrested. This is the first… pic.twitter.com/fk9Qbhs5Ee — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2026

Responding to claims from the accused's side that a medical or personal emergency led him to drive rashly, Sia's father dismissed the explanation as baseless.

"If he was feeling the urge to use the washroom, he could have slowed down or stopped his car," her father remarked.

About Gurugram hit-and-run case

The case surfaced after woman biker Sia posted an Instagram video showing a car ramming her bike from the side, throwing her off and causing her vehicle to skid several metres. In the video, shot on her bike-mounted camera with a voiceover, she alleged that the car's occupants misbehaved with her.

“He had started chasing me on the Golf Course Road. I asked him to drive while maintaining distance. He kept making gestures ordering me to stop my bike,” she said. She alleged that the driver “appeared to be drunk”.

According to police, the incident took place early on Sunday when Sia was riding her Aprilia sportbike with a group of riders. In her video, she said the driver of a white Maruti Ciaz began chasing her and repeatedly signalled her to stop after driving dangerously close to her.

Bainsla was arrested after being booked for attempt to murder. The accused runs a gym in Haryana's Palwal and is a former kabaddi player. His Instagram account, now deactivated, earlier featured videos of him working out and flaunting his physique.

Kalyan Bainsla booked under 'attempt to murder' charges

Initially, an FIR was registered on Monday under Sections 125 and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Section 125 deals with acts endangering life or personal safety, while Section 281 relates to rash driving.

Gurugram Police later added Section 109 of the BNS, which pertains to 'attempt to murder', to the FIR.

After the incident, the accused said he was "sorry," claiming the collision was not intentional and that he fled fearing a mob attack. “I was travelling with my family. I didn't make any gestures at the young woman; I simply asked her to ride her bike slowly. I admit that a collision occurred. Had I stopped right then, those people would have beaten us up,” ANI news agency cited him as saying.